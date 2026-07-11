In which city and stadium are Norway vs England playing today at the 2026 World Cup?

England will play Norway in an iconic stadium located in a city known as one of the most attractive destinations in the United States.

England will have the chance to play in Miami Gardens against Norway in what promises to be one of the most exciting 2026 World Cup quarterfinal matchups, hosted in a stadium with plenty of capacity to welcome the European fans.

This quarterfinal game is a must-watch for fans. England is locked in on a win and could be in a great spot against Norway, especially following a highly positive injury update on Declan Rice.

The Miami Stadium, is expected to be packed with a massive crowd watching Norway and England. One of the main storylines will be Erling Haaland, who has drawn a ton of attention recently after helping his national team eliminate Brazil.

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Knowing Miami and the stadium

Miami has truly come alive for the World Cup, proving itself as a world-class hub where global cultures and sports passions collide. The atmosphere across the city has been electric, with locals and international fans alike packing the streets to celebrate the beautiful game.

Hard Rock Stadium during the 2026 World Cup (Getty Images)

The Miami Stadium, also known as Hard Rock Stadium, features a total capacity of 64,478 seats for this match. The English and Norwegian squads will play the venue’s final knockout stage game before the stadium welcomes fans back one last time for the World Cup third-place match.

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Adding to the buzz of playing in Miami, both England and Norway will wear classic throwback jerseys. Seeing the players out there on a sunny afternoon in those bright, iconic colors will make this quarterfinal matchup even more fantastic.