How many fans are attending Norway vs England today at the 2026 World Cup?

The fans will be just as much part of the action as the players in an exciting game where Norway is every bit as hungry to win as England.

England has nothing but winning on its mind, much like a Norway squad that wants to advance to the next round of the 2026 World Cup and inch closer to the final. Fans are expecting a top-tier matchup, where a veteran French referee will be tasked with keeping the Three Lions and the Drillos in check.

An estimated crowd of at least 64,478 fans is expected to attend the match between Norway and England. It will be played in a massive stadium located in one of the most vibrant party cities in the United States, ensuring massive viewership worldwide, and not just because it’s a quarterfinal match.

Supporters will likely be wearing the jerseys of their respective national teams, making for a colorful scene at the stadium. After this match, the venue will host just one last game to determine the World Cup’s third-place winner.

Advertisement

Fans have shown incredible support so far

England has a fiercely loyal fanbase that even braved travel to Mexico to watch a crucial Round of 16 match. That game had its share of controversy, but it ultimately ended in a hard-fought victory for the Three Lions, sending them back to the quarterfinals.

Rowing Norway fans conquered Miami Beach 🤯



Just World Cup things 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/UcG1xp9MFF — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 11, 2026

Norway, on the other hand, has captured even more attention from fans. Thanks to the star power of Erling Haaland, their post-match “rowing” celebration has become a major attraction. The latest one was led by Haaland himself, who recently sent a signed jersey to grieving parents who had lost their son.

Advertisement

This match will be much more fan-friendly since it takes place in an attractive city that already knows what it takes to host big games, especially when two powerhouse teams face off for high stakes in a tournament.