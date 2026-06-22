The uniforms Norway and Senegal are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Matchday 2

Norway and Senegal have their official uniforms confirmed for their 2026 World Cup Group I Matchday 2 showdown.

Norway and Senegal meet in an important Group I matchup on Matchday 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both teams facing very different situations. Norway arrive full of confidence after a commanding 4-1 victory over Iraq, while Senegal are looking to rebound after a difficult opening defeat against France.

A second consecutive win would put Norway on the verge of securing first place in the group and set up a potentially decisive showdown with France on the final matchday. Senegal, meanwhile, need a positive result to avoid entering the last round under significant pressure in the race for a place in the Round of 32.

With the stakes rising, FIFA has confirmed the official uniform assignments for both teams as they prepare to take the field in one of the key Group I fixtures of Matchday 2.

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Which uniforms will Norway and Senegal wear?

Norway will wear an all-black kit consisting of black shirts, black shorts, and black socks. Their goalkeeper is scheduled to wear a full light blue uniform.

Senegal will take the field in a predominantly white kit featuring white shirts, white shorts with dark green details, and white socks accented with green and red. The Senegal goalkeeper will wear a full yellow uniform with a speckled pattern design.

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What other uniform details have been confirmed?

FIFA’s official match assignment also confirms that the referee for Norway vs. Senegal crew will wear green uniforms for the match. Ball kids assigned to the fixture will be dressed in dark gray.

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Both Norway and Senegal will use their primary tournament kits, maintaining the traditional colors associated with their national teams as they battle for valuable points in Group I.