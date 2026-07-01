The uniforms USA, Bosnia and Herzegovina are wearing today at 2026 World Cup

With their kits officially locked in, the USMNT and Bosnia and Herzegovina are finalizing preparations for a high-stakes 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash, with a spot in the Round of 16 on the line.

Anticipation is at a fever pitch ahead of the USMNT’s high-stakes 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina. With the tournament’s knockout bracket officially locked in, both fanbases are bracing for a premier win-or-go-home showdown.

Backed by a newly updated FIFA world ranking, the USA look to leverage their statistical momentum and deliver a statement performance for the home crowd. Playing at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, the Americans are eager to prove they are the most formidable of the three tournament co-hosts and a legitimate threat to make a deep tournament run.

While head coach Mauricio Pochettino prepares to showcase the tactical identity he has instilled in this USA squad, Bosnia and Herzegovina enter as the statistical underdog. Despite their lower FIFA ranking, Bosnia are dangerous and fully capable of pulling off an upset, especially with legendary talisman Edin Dzeko expected to spearhead their attack.

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The stakes couldn’t be higher today: the winner of USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina will punch their ticket to the Round of 16, setting up a date with Belgium on July 6 at Seattle Stadium.

Tune in. Turn us up. pic.twitter.com/NXuznViXBY — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) July 1, 2026

USA’s uniform against Bosnia and Herzegovina

The USMNT is sticking with what works, donning their classic primary home kit. The look features the iconic red-and-white striped jersey, accented by subtle star detailing inspired by the American flag, and is completed with traditional white shorts and socks.

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The USA wore this exact combination during their dominant back-to-back victories to open the group stage and will look to keep that winning energy alive today. The refereeing crew for USA vs. Bosnia will wear a green shirt.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s uniform against USA

Bosnia (BIH on the scoreboard) will counter in their sleek, navy blue away kits, accented by gold detailing that pays homage to the nation’s flag. To maintain crisp visual contrast on the pitch and the sidelines, Bosnia’s substitutes will wear magenta warm-up bibs, while the U.S. reserves will sport bright orange.

These are the full uniforms for goalkeepers and referees in this 2026 World Cup clash: