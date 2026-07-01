Who is the referee for USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina today at the 2026 World Cup?

A place in the World Cup Round of 16 is on the line as the United States face Bosnia and Herzegovina in Santa Clara.

The USA take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in one of the most anticipated Round of 32 matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a place in the Round of 16 on the line. Today’s result will define whether the USA or Bosnia and Herzegovina advance at the World Cup.

The host nation enjoyed an impressive group-stage campaign, finishing first in Group D ahead of Australia, Paraguay, and Turkiye. Mauricio Pochettino’s squad has looked increasingly confident and now enters the knockout stage as one of the tournament’s most dangerous teams.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, meanwhile, booked their place in the Round of 32 as one of the World Cup’s best third-place finishers. After drawing with Canada, losing to Switzerland, and defeating Qatar, the Europeans kept their tournament alive and now face one of the hosts in Santa Clara.

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Who is the referee for USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina?

The referee appointed for the Round of 32 match between the United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina is Raphael Claus of Brazil. Claus is one of South America’s most experienced officials and has regularly overseen high-profile international and club matches.

Full officiating crew for USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

This is the full referee crew for the game between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32. Referee: Raphael Claus (Brazil) Assistant Referee 1: Danilo Manis (Brazil) Assistant Referee 2: Rodrigo Figueiredo (Brazil). Fourth Official: Dario Herrera (Argentina). VAR: Juan Soto (Venezuela). Assistant VAR: Nicolas Gallo (Colombia).