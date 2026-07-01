In which city and stadium are USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina playing today at 2026 World Cup?

The USA host Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup in one of the most beautiful stadiums in the entire tournament.

The USA take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. Although the USMNT has been playing in the West Coast through the opening games of soccer’s biggest tournament, it had yet to play in an iconic venue in the Golden State.

As the USA enter a new venue in the 2026 World Cup, they hope luck will be on their side, as they know what will happen if they win, tie, or lose against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Round of 32 game against the Dragons will be played at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi’s Stadium).

Tonight’s venue comes with some curious facts, however. Despite FIFA’s official designation for the stadium, the venue is located in Santa Clara, California, and its official name has been temporarily changed for the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement

The stadium has a seating capacity for approximately 70,000 fans. Although the game will take place on a weekday afternoon in San Francisco, attendance for the USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina matchup is expected to be at or near full capacity.

Bosnia and Herzegovina player Edin Dzeko in action.

Weather forecast

Contrary to other games in which adverse weather conditions played a role, that isn’t expected to be the case when the USMNT take on Bosnia and Herzegovina. The game will be played at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. local time at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium).

Advertisement

The weather forecast calls for a warm temperature of 25°C (approximately 77°F) expected at kickoff. While the sky will be partly cloudy, there is no real threat of rain whatsoever. As much work as referee Raphael Claus will have, it’s unlikely he’ll have to suspend the game at any point due to the 2026 World Cup weather protocol.

USMNT’s first time at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

So far in the 2026 World Cup, the USMNT had yet to play at the home of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers. The Stars and Stripes had played twice at Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) and once in Seattle (Lumen Field), where they would return for their Round of 16 game if the USA defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina.

As for the venue in Santa Clara, it has hosted five games so far in the 2026 World Cup. The matchup between the USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina will be the last game played in the Bay Area during the tournament.

Advertisement

USA eye the history books

Whether it’s in the Golden State, the Midwest, the East Coast, or anywhere across the United States’ vast geography, the USMNT vie to surpass the USA’s best-ever finish at a FIFA World Cup.

It’s been far too long since the Stars and Stripes appeared in the latter stages of the tournament, and with every game being played at home, this is as good a chance as the Americans will ever have to make history.