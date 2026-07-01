What is Bosnia and Herzegovina’s FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup game vs USA?

Bosnia and Herzegovina have quietly become one of the biggest success stories of the 2026 World Cup.

Bosnia and Herzegovina arrived at the 2026 World Cup as one of Europe’s biggest surprise teams after stunning Italy in the UEFA playoffs to secure a place in the tournament.

Their incredible story has continued in North America. Bosnia and Herzegovina fought through a difficult Group B to qualify for the Round of 32 as one of the best third-place finishers and now face the United States for a place in the Round of 16.

Along the way, Bosnia’s performances have also had a noticeable impact on the FIFA World Rankings, allowing the team to climb several places during the competition.

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What is Bosnia and Herzegovina’s current FIFA ranking?

Bosnia and Herzegovina are currently ranked No. 61 in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,408.93 points. Since the start of the 2026 World Cup, Bosnia have climbed three places in the live rankings thanks to their results during the group stage.

Bosnia earned 7.98 FIFA ranking points after opening the tournament with a draw against Canada. The team then lost 14.01 points following a 4-1 defeat to Switzerland before bouncing back with an impressive 3-1 victory over Qatar, a result that added 27.75 points and fueled their rise in the rankings.

That final victory was the key moment that helped Bosnia recover and move up three spots in the FIFA standings. Now, a victory over the United States in the Round of 32 would represent another major milestone for Bosnia and Herzegovina while also delivering another valuable boost in the FIFA rankings.