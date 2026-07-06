Why isn’t Rafael Leao starting today for Portugal vs Spain at the 2026 World Cup?

Portugal, seeking a place in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup, will face Spain with Rafael Leao starting the match on the bench.

Dallas Stadium is preparing to host a high-profile Round of 16 clash at the 2026 World Cup. Portugal are looking to eliminate Spain and will once again start Rafael Leao on the bench, a tactical decision made by head coach Roberto Martínez.

The forward has been a regular impact player for this team, coming off the bench in second halves. In fact, in the match against Croatia, he provided an assist to Goncalo Ramos for the goal that secured his team’s qualification to this stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who confirmed this will be his final World Cup, will once again lead the team as captain, which will also feature Joao Felix and Pedro Neto in attack. Bernardo Silva, meanwhile, will also start from the bench.

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These are the 11 players who will wear the traditional red kit for Portugal from the start: Diogo Costa; Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Joao Cancelo, Nuno Mendes; Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Vitinha; Cristiano Ronaldo (C), Joao Felix, Pedro Neto.

Rafael Leao #17 of Portugal

Rafael Leao’s numbers for Portugal

Since his senior debut in October 2021, Rafael Leao has become an important attacking asset for the Portugal national team, earning 48 caps and scoring 6 goals across all international competitions.

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A place in the Quarterfinals

It won’t be the same for Portugal whether they win, draw, or lose against Spain. A victory would secure a place in the next round, where they would face the winner of the USA vs. Belgium matchup. The main goal? Go the furthest possible in this tournament.

This potential matchup shortens their path toward a possible final. It would be played on July 10 at 3 PM ET at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

How each team reached this stage

Portugal, ranked seventh in the FIFA standings, reached the Round of 16 after eliminating Croatia 2-1 with a late winner. Spain, meanwhile, defeated Austria 3-0, showing the kind of dominance expected from a title contender.