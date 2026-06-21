Uruguay vs Cape Verde: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 21, 2026

Uruguay takes on Cape Verde at the Miami Stadium for Matchday 2 of FIFA World Cup group stage. After a disappointing draw against Saudi Arabia, Uruguay faces a Cape Verde side that has made history. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Uruguay vs Cape Verde Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Sunday, June 21, 2026 Time 6:00 PM (ET) / 3:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FS1, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Uruguay vs Cape Verde in the USA

Viewers across the United States will be able to watch this highly awaited contest live on FS1 and Telemundo through traditional TV coverage.

The match will also be available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this exciting clash.

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Can I watch Uruguay vs Cape Verde for free?

Viewers across the U.S. can stream this marquee matchup live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream, with both platforms currently providing a complimentary five-day trial for qualifying new users.

Available nationwide through either streaming option, the broadcast delivers every moment of the contest live, from the first whistle to the final seconds.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Two teams searching for a breakthrough result meet in a pivotal World Cup showdown after opening the tournament with draws. Uruguay came away frustrated from a 1-1 result against Saudi Arabia, a match they viewed as a missed opportunity.

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Their next challenge comes against a side riding the momentum of a historic performance, as Cape Verde stunned many observers by holding Spain to a scoreless draw in its World Cup debut behind an outstanding effort from goalkeeper Vozinha.

With qualification hopes still wide open, both nations enter this matchup knowing that three points could put them in a strong position to reach the final stage of the competition.

Vozinha of Cape Verde – Phil Walter/Getty Images

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Uruguay vs Cape Verde: Predicted Lineups

Uruguay (4-2-3-1): Fernando Muslera; Guillermo Varela, Sebastián Cáceres, Mathías Olivera, Matías Viña, Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Federico Viñas, Maximiliano Araújo, Darwin Núñez.

Cape Verde (4-4-2): Vózinha, Steven Moreira, Roberto Lopes, E. Monteiro Sanches Borges, Sidny Lopes Cabral, K. Gonçalves Pereira de Pina, Ryan Mendes, Laros Duarte, Jamiro, Jovane Cabral, D. Rocha Livramento do Rosario.

What time is the Uruguay vs Cape Verde match?

The match kicks off today, June 21, at 6:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 6:00 PM

Central Time: 5:00 PM

Mountain Time: 4:00 PM

Pacific Time: 3:00 PM