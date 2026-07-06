What happened to Nuno Mendes in Portugal vs Spain at the 2026 World Cup today?

Portugal left-back Nuno Mendes retired from the field against Spain, putting his availability for the remainder of the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 game at risk.

During a high-stakes 2026 World Cup Round of 16 Iberian derby between Portugal and Spain, Portuguese left-back Nuno Mendes was forced to exit the match after pulling up lame while tracking a ball sent over the top to Spanish phenom Lamine Yamal on the right flank.

Mendes was immediately subbed off due to the apparent muscular injury, forcing manager Roberto Martínez to introduce Nelson Semedo. Though naturally a right-back, Semedo was thrust into an improvised left-back role tasked with neutralizing Yamal, who had already been terrorizing Portugal’s backline.

The loss of Mendes deals a devastating blow to Portugal’s tactical blueprint, stripping them of a vital attacking outlet down the left wing. As this win-or-go-home clash unfolds, massive question marks now loom over whether Portugal can absorb his absence today, and if Mendes could even recover in time for the quarterfinals if his side advance.

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The potential scenarios for Portugal’s path forward hinge entirely on the outcome of this Iberian derby against Spain. Fans are demanding a masterclass performance from the Euro giants, especially after Cristiano Ronaldo projected absolute confidence ahead of kickoff, declaring his squad fully prepared to secure a victory.

Nuno Mendes’ sequence of his injury.

Nuno Mendes’ pre-World Cup injury scare

One of Portugal’s most vital tactical assets nearly missed the 2026 World Cup entirely after suffering a late-season injury with Paris Saint-Germain in early May. Fortunately for the Portuguese side, the dynamic fullback recovered just in time to close out the domestic campaign for the French titans, punctuated by a masterful performance in the UEFA Champions League final against Arsenal.

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At the time, Mendes was sidelined by a severe thigh contusion and persistent right thigh discomfort. Now, all eyes are on the medical staff for an official update on the star left-back’s physical fitness as Portugal look to navigate a deep, grueling run into the later rounds of the tournament.