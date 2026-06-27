What happens if Austria win, tie or lose vs Algeria today at the 2026 World Cup?

As Austria face Algeria in Matchday 3 of Group J, controversy arise as one result could favor both teams in this game.

Austria and Algeria will face off in a high-stakes Matchday 3 Group J game in the 2026 World Cup. Hence, it’s time to review what every possible result will leave as consequence.

Austria come as second in the group with three points and a 0 goal difference number. This come thanks to a 3-1 win over Jordan, but then a 0-2 loss to Argentina in Matchday 2.

When it comes to Algeria, they lost the first game 0-3 vs Argentina thanks to a Lionel Messi hat-trick, but then bounced back against Jordan and won 1-2. Hence, Algeria have three points and a -2 goal difference.

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What happens if Austria win vs Algeria?

Austria would secure the second-spot of Group J and therefore, get a spot in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. There is no way for Austria to leapfrog Argentina as they lost the head-to-head matchup.

Players of Austria protest to Referee Amin Mohamed Omar during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match

Hence, the best place Austria can aspire to get is the one they hold before the game starts, which is second place. Still, a win would lift the morale and boost the team’s hopes for next round, where they could face Spain.

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What happens if Austria tie vs Algeria?

A tie between Austria and Algeria is controversial because it ensures both teams advance to the next round while eliminating other competitors, reviving painful historical memories of the infamous 1982 World Cup “Disgrace of Gijon.” In this case, Algeria would be one of the best third places.

Ironically enough, the Disgrace of Gijon involved precisely these two teams. Austria and West Germany played their final group match knowing a 1-0 German victory would advance both European teams and eliminate Algeria. After an early goal by Germany, no team was eager to attack. Now, Algeria won’t be the affected, but one of the participants of the match.

What happens if Austria lose vs Algeria?

If Austria loses to Algeria, Austria drops to third place in Group J and risks near-total elimination. While a very narrow defeat might technically allow them to squeak through as one of the best third-placed teams via goal difference, Algeria would automatically jump to second place.

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If Austria lose by one goal, they would still be in contention for a wild card as they’d have more goals scored than South Korea, though a DR Congo win vs Uzbekistan would leave them out of the best eight third places.

Group J standings ahead of Matchday 3