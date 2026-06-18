What happens if Canada win, tie or lose vs Qatar today in 2026 World Cup?

Canada need to step up against Qatar if they want to stay alive at the 2026 World Cup.

Canada face a crucial Group B match with Qatar at the 2026 World Cup. After opening the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, they enter the contest knowing that the result could dramatically shape their chances of reaching the Round of 32.

With Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina also battling for qualification, every point matters as the group stage enters a decisive phase. There’s a lot at stake in Vancouver.

For Canada, it’s not only about getting closer to the Round of 32. A victory over Qatar is essential to probably have home-field advantage throughout the early knockout stages.

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What happens if Canada win vs Qatar?

A victory would move Canada to four points and put the hosts at the top of Group B alongside Switzerland. It would also place Jesse Marsch’s side in an excellent position to qualify for the Round of 32, with only one group-stage match remaining. Reaching four points would allow Canada to control their own destiny heading into the final game.

What happens if Canada tie vs Qatar?

A draw would leave Canada with two points after two matches. While qualification would still be possible, the Canadians would likely need a positive result in their final group-stage match to secure a place in the knockout rounds. Switzerland would have four points, Canada and Qatar would be in tied with two points while Bosnia and Herzegovina would be at the bottom with one point.

In this scenario, much of the pressure would shift to the showdown with Switzerland, making the final match one of the most important in the country’s World Cup history. Elimination would be possible with a loss against the Swiss squad.

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What happens if Canada lose vs Qatar?

A loss against Qatar would leave Canada at the bottom of Group B with just one point from two matches. Same spot as Bosnia and Herzegovina. The hosts would be on the brink of elimination and would likely need a victory in their final group-stage game, along with favorable results elsewhere, to have any realistic chance of advancing.

When is Canada’s next World Cup match?

Regardless of today’s result, Canada will close their Group B campaign against Switzerland next Wednesday. That match could determine whether the hosts advance to the knockout stage or see their 2026 World Cup journey come to an end. It could also be a game for the first-place of the sector.

With a passionate home crowd behind them and the opportunity to potentially remain in Vancouver for the knockout rounds, Canada know that every point earned against Qatar could prove decisive.