Who is the referee for South Africa vs Canada today in 2026 World Cup Round of 32?

Find out who will be officiating the first knockout-stage showdown of the 2026 World Cup between Canada and South Africa.

Canada and South Africa will go head to head in the opening game of the 2026 World Cup’s knockout stage. As the two sides clash and put everything on the line, the referee in charge of the game will have a lot of work to do.

Well aware of the high stakes, FIFA have assigned a more than capable referee to officiate the game. Joao Pinheiro will be the match official when Canada and South Africa meet in a win-or-go-home showdown in Los Angeles Stadium.

Canada know what will happen if they win, tie, or lose against South Africa. Pinheiro knows it, too, so he must stay on his toes to keep the game under control, as both teams will be desperate to win and advance in the 2026 World Cup.

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What to know about Pinheiro

If there’s one thing that characterizes Pinheiro, it may well be how quickly he reaches for his cards during games. It will be something for both Canada and South Africa to keep an eye on, especially considering yellow cards aren’t wiped until the quarterfinals, meaning key players could miss crucial games due to accumulated bookings.

Joao Pinheiro during a game.

According to DAZN, Pinheiro, who officiates in Portugal’s Primeira Liga, has shown 890 yellow cards and 20 red cards in 191 games in Portugal’s top-flight competition. That works out to an average of more than seven yellow cards per game, which is incredibly high.

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Pinheiro has officiated one game at the 2026 World Cup, Canada’s group rivals Switzerland’s 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. In that game, he showed three yellow cards and one red card, once again proving his tendency to book—and even send off—players.

Pinheiro was referee on Davies’ last game

Officiating in both the Primeira Liga and the UEFA Champions League, Pinheiro has been at the helm of some crucial games over the years. Although Alphonso Davies won’t start for Canada against South Africa, the Bayern Munich player could have a full-circle moment.

Davies’ last game was the second leg of his club’s UEFA Champions League semifinal against PSG. Pinheiro was the match official for that game, meaning Davies might make his return to the pitch with the same referee.

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List of match officials

Pinheiro will be assisted from the touchlines by fellow Portuguese assistant referees Bruno Jesus and Luciano Maia. The fourth official will be Omar Al Ali from the United Arab Emirates. On the VAR booth, Spanish referee Carlos del Cerro Grande will be in charge, helped by assistant Rodolpho Toski from Brazil.