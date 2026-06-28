The uniforms Canada and South Africa are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Round of 32

At Los Angeles Stadium, Canada and South Africa kick off the first Round of 32 match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Canada and South Africa will kick off the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup with an intriguing matchup at Los Angeles Stadium. Bafana Bafana will wear their traditional home kit, while the North Americans will be in black.

The lineups from both teams suggest an end-to-end match, with the opposition goal as the main target. Canada may also have Alphonso Davies available, should the manager choose to include him to play after his injury.

South Africa are currently ranked 54th in the FIFA World Rankings, while their opponents sit 32nd. Whether that gap in ranking will be reflected on the pitch once the match gets underway remains to be seen.

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Team kits for both sides

For this crucial match, which will be officiated by João Pinheiro of Portugal, South Africa will wear their traditional home kit, while Canada will be dressed entirely in their away kit.

@FIFA

Yellow shirt, green shorts, and yellow socks make up the African side’s kit. Its goalkeeper will be dressed entirely in orange. Canada will take the field in an all-black kit, with the exception of their goalkeeper, who will be dressed entirely in blue.

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Canada and South Africa aim to make history

This will not be just another match in the history of either Canada or South Africa, as both teams are looking to secure a place in the Round of 16 for the first time in their history. If they succeed, they will face the winner of the clash between the Netherlands and Morocco.