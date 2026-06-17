What happens if Ronaldo’s Portugal win, tie or lose vs DR Congo today in their 2026 World Cup debut?

What happens if Portugal win, tie or lose against DR Congo in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener? Here's how each result could impact Group K.

Portugal begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against DR Congo in a crucial Group K matchup, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading a squad considered one of the favorites to advance deep into the tournament. Alongside Colombia and Uzbekistan, Group K presents several challenges, making a strong start especially important for Roberto Martínez’s side.

The Portuguese arrive in excellent form after winning the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League and closing their World Cup preparations with victories over Chile and Nigeria. With experienced stars such as Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Rúben Dias, Portugal will be aiming to take control of the group from the opening match.

Meanwhile, DR Congo, who faced a setback in their 2026 World Cup preparation, return to the World Cup stage looking to make an immediate impact. The African side earned its place in the tournament after a strong qualifying campaign and enters the competition with confidence, knowing that a positive result against Portugal could dramatically alter the outlook of Group K.

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What happens if Portugal beat DR Congo?

A victory would give Portugal three points and place them in an excellent position to qualify for the knockout stage. Winning the opener would allow the Portuguese to build momentum before their remaining group matches against Colombia and Uzbekistan while reinforcing their status as the favorites to finish atop Group K.

Portugal starting eleven during the International Friendly match. Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

What happens if Portugal and DR Congo tie?

A draw would leave Portugal with one point and work still to do in the group. While qualification would remain firmly within reach, the matches against Colombia and Uzbekistan would become significantly more important, increasing the pressure to secure victories later in the group stage.

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What happens if Portugal lose to DR Congo?

A defeat would leave Portugal without points and immediately place their World Cup hopes under pressure. The Portuguese would likely need positive results in both remaining group matches to avoid an early exit, while DR Congo would gain a major advantage in the race for qualification.

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With an expanded 48-team World Cup format allowing the top two teams from each group and several third-place finishers to advance, Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo, would still have a path forward regardless of the opening result. However, starting with three points would be the ideal scenario as they pursue a deep run in North America.