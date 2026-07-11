What is Argentina’s updated FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup QF vs Switzerland?

Argentina face Switzerland in the quarterfinals, looking to continue their 2026 World Cup journey and reclaim the top spot in the FIFA rankings.

Argentina face a key quarterfinal matchup against Switzerland in Kansas City, Missouri, as they look to reach the semifinals and secure a spot among the world’s top four at the 2026 World Cup. This feat would add considerable points to their FIFA ranking.

Argentina enter this match ranked 3rd in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,925.15 points. They are two spots lower than the June 11 update, with only France and Spain ahead of them after advancing to this round by winning Group J with victories over Algeria, Austria and Jordan. Now have the opportunity to advance to the semifinals if they beat Switzerland.

The team has continued to prove why it is among the best by beating Cape Verde 3-2 after extra time in the Round of 32 before coming back from 2-0 down to defeat Egypt 3-2 in the quarterfinals. Now they have one more mission in a matchup that already has confirmed referees.

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Argentina will not suffer from the ranking curse

Argentina lost the top spot following the rise of France and Spain. When it comes to the World Cup, there has been a clear mantra since the beginning of time: the top-ranked team in the standings has never won the tournament.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina

In other times, this news would not be celebrated, but thanks to the previously explained context, it could be the best news for the South American squad. This is especially true in a World Cup where even superstitions count toward winning the title.

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The Albiceleste are the only Conmebol representative remaining in the World Cup. Round of 16 defeats for both Brazil and Colombia mean Argentina must once again serve as the grand representative of the continent in an edition of the tournament where UEFA once again dominates. France and Spain, of course, will be the heavy favorites in the pre-match predictions.

The matchup between Argentina and Switzerland

Argentina and Switzerland will fight with heart and soul to stay alive in the competition, with the matchup scheduled for July 11 at 9:00 PM ET at Kansas City Stadium.