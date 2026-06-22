What is Iraq’s updated FIFA ranking for game vs France at the 2026 World Cup?

Iraq has yet to win a match in the 2026 World Cup and now has to face France after already dropping three spots in the global rankings.

Iraq enters this match against France a bit deflated after losing its group stage opener. It wasn’t the start the team wanted in the 2026 World Cup, and now it finds itself sliding down the FIFA rankings.

As of June 22, Iraq sits at No. 63 in the world. The team dropped three spots after a 4-1 loss to Norway, a result that severely damages its chances of escaping the group stage.

While it isn’t the lowest ranking Iraq has ever seen, facing a heavy favorite like France puts the Lions of Mesopotamia in a tough spot. Another loss could easily add them to the list of national teams already eliminated from the tournament.

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Iraq’s ranking history

Playing in the World Cup usually boosts a team’s FIFA ranking, and Iraq should see some long-term benefits just from participating. At one point, Iraq climbed as high as No. 39 in the world, though that peak came over twenty years ago in 2002.

On the flip side, Iraq’s lowest point came in 1996 when it plummeted to No. 139. However, the trajectory since 2016 has been mostly positive, with the team steadily climbing from the 119th spot.

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How has Iraq improved without consistent World Cup appearances?

Even without a regular presence on the World Cup stage, Iraq has managed to rack up ranking points elsewhere. The team is a staple in the FIFA Arab Cup, where it has competed since 1963 and recently reached the quarterfinals in 2025.

Strong performances in the West Asian Football Federation Championship, including a runner-up finish in 2019, have also helped keep the team moving in the right direction.