What is Norway’s FIFA ranking ahead of 2026 World Cup clash vs France?

Norway's red-hot form has led them to be one of the teams with the biggest climbs in FIFA rankings during the 2026 World Cup.

When Norway and France meet at Boston Stadium, the world will stop. Erling Haaland isn’t starting today but Kylian Mbappe is. The winner of Group I will be decided and two top teams in FIFA World Rankings will collide.

As things stand, Norway sit in 22nd place in the FIFA World Rankings. Clearly, soccer’s governing body has been paying attention to the Norwegians’ performances at the 2026 World Cup—and not only because of the fans’ synchronized rowing in the stands.

Coming off commanding wins over Iraq and Senegal, Norway have climbed from their original ranking entering the tournament, which had the Vikings at No. 31. Norway have moved up nine spots so far during the 2026 World Cup, and against France, No. 2 in the FIFA World Rankings, they look to deliver yet another statement to the world.

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There is a dragon ship making its way through North America, and Haaland is at the helm. The rest of the tournament should take notice. A win, tie or loss will only change Norway’s position, but their Round of 32 berth is safe.

Norway’s FIFA ranking history

Although being considered the 22nd-best team in the world is quite the compliment for Norway, the Vikings have reached even greater heights. In 1995, Norway temporarily climbed to second place in the FIFA World Rankings, and they also reached that position in 1993, a year in which they finished fourth.

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That was the team’s best year-end ranking ever. However, since the turn of the century, Norway have never finished inside the top 10. Their best finish in the 21st century was 12th place in 2010.

The lows haven’t been pretty for the Vikings, either. During the national team’s nadir, Norway fell as low as 83rd in 2012. Thanks to a generation with the likes of Haaland, Sorloth, and Odegaard, Norway are back where many thought they’d never return in international soccer.