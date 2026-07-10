Youri Djorkaeff blames Portugal squad for failing to support Cristiano Ronaldo in 2026 World Cup

Youri Djorkaeff, as a World Cup expert, feels that Cristiano Ronaldo's teammates should have helped him more during the tournament.

Youri Djorkaeff has vigorously defended Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal’s early exit from the recent tournament. The former French star and World Cup champion shared his frustration. He revealed that the forward was deeply let down by the team’s internal tactical choices.

“The team should have played for Cristiano Ronaldo. You could feel that he was boycotted by his own team. He wasn’t given the service, he wasn’t put in the best possible conditions,” Djorkaeff told RMC about the Portugal squad.

“We all know Cristiano. He’s been playing the same way for years. What were you expecting? That he would suddenly change? If you decide to play him, then you make sure the team plays for Cristiano. What I didn’t like about this team is that everyone shifted the blame onto Cristiano,“ Djorkaeff concluded.

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Portugal’s tactical freezeout in 2026

During the 2026 World Cup, Ronaldo cut a visibly isolated figure upfront as a lone striker. His teammates repeatedly ignored his runs, choosing lateral passes over decisive crosses into the penalty box. This clear lack of service completely starved him of the ball during crucial attacking phases.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates with teammates after scoring.

Consequently, this frustrating disconnect directly led to his historically low goal-scoring percentage throughout the tournament. Without a steady supply of creative passes, even a legendary finisher cannot find the back of the net.

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Can a new strategy defy age for Ronaldo?

Looking ahead to the upcoming UEFA qualifiers for the 2030 World Cup, age remains an undeniable factor. However, Ronaldo’s elite physical conditioning suggests he could still offer a massive presence in the penalty area.

A new head coach could potentially rebuild Portugal’s entire offensive strategy directly around his historic strengths. By focusing the team’s tactics on maximizing his positioning, they could prolong his international impact despite his advancing years.