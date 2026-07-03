What is the weather and temperature in Miami today for Argentina vs Cape Verde at 2026 World Cup?

Argentina open the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup today with a Round of 32 clash against Cape Verde at Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium). Lionel Messi‘s side advanced as Group J winners with a perfect record, while Cape Verde, led by head coach Pedro Leitao Brito, reached the knockout rounds in their World Cup debut after an impressive campaign.

With the uniforms for Argentina vs Cape Verde confirmed, weather conditions in Miami will be hot and humid at kickoff, with temperatures near 87°F (30°C) and a feels-like reading in the mid‑90s due to humidity. A chance of scattered showers remains in the area, though the risk is expected to ease as the match gets underway.

Argentina secured first place in Group J by defeating Algeria and Austria before closing the group stage with a 3-1 victory over Jordan using a rotated lineup. Cape Verde, meanwhile, made history by advancing from Group H after drawing all three of their matches, including a scoreless result against Saudi Arabia.

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Weather forecast for Argentina vs. Cape Verde in Miami

Later in the evening, conditions should stabilize with partly sunny skies and southeast winds between 5 and 10 mph. Temperatures are expected to hover around 85°F (29°C) during the second half, keeping the environment warm even as isolated thunderstorms become less likely. FIFA officials will continue monitoring the weather, particularly for any lightning activity that could temporarily interrupt play if necessary.

Lionel Messi #10 and players of Argentina applaud fans. Francois Nel/Getty Images

Argentina and Cape Verde meet for the first time

This will be the first official meeting between Argentina and Cape Verde. The defending champions have won each of their last seven FIFA World Cup matches against African opponents since their opening defeat to Cameroon in 1990 and will try to extend that streak as they continue their title defense against one of the tournament’s surprise teams.

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