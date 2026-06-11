What role did Salma Hayek have in the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico?

All eyes were on Salma Hayek Pinault during the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Mexico, where her official involvement added an unexpected twist that quickly sparked discussion among fans and media.

Salma Hayek Pinault did not perform at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico, instead appearing as an official ambassador for the 2026 edition and taking part in a ceremonial welcome role during the event.

She joins a broader lineup of cultural and musical figures participating in the show, including international performers and national artists, as part of a multi-layered celebration of soccer and culture at the start of the tournament.

The iconic actress, known for Frida and Desperado, was seen appearing before the flag presentation, giving a few words about the Mexican people to all the spectators present and to those watching via streaming.

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Why was Salma Hayek chosen to represent Mexico at the ceremony?

Salma Hayek was chosen to represent Mexico at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony because she has been officially appointed as an ambassador, tasked with welcoming fans and symbolizing Mexico’s cultural identity.

The soccer organization confirmed that Hayek Pinault will appear in Mexico City as part of the opening ceremony program, where she will deliver a welcome message to the crowd in her ambassadorial role.

FIFA’s decision reflects a broader strategy to connect football with cultural icons who can represent host nations beyond the sport itself, especially in a tournament co-hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada.

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What happened during the flag presentation segment?

During the flag presentation segment, Salma Hayek appeared on the pitch in Mexico City and delivered a short welcome speech before the ceremonial display of national flags.

Her appearance took place in one of the most symbolic moments of the opening ceremony, just before the formal presentation of flags. The segment was designed to highlight unity and cultural pride, with her message focusing on welcoming the world to Mexico,