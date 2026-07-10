What’s the weather and temperature in Los Angeles today for Spain vs Belgium at 2026 World Cup?

Spain and Belgium square off in Los Angeles with a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals at stake. Before kickoff, here's everything to know about today's weather forecast, expected temperatures and more.

Spain and Belgium meet in a highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on Friday, with a place in the semifinals on the line. Thousands of fans are prepearing to pack the venue.

Fortunately, the forecast points to ideal soccer weather. Clear skies are expected across the Los Angeles area, with temperatures reaching around 82°F (28°C) during the afternoon and hovering near 81°F (27°C) around kickoff.

Even so, the Southern California heat could still influence the match. Climate analysts have identified this quarterfinal as one of the World Cup games with a meaningful risk of performance-impairing temperatures.

Advertisement

How hot will it feel at Los Angeles Stadium today?

It will feel warm, but not extreme, for Spain vs. Belgium at Los Angeles Stadium. Temperatures are expected to be around 81-82°F (27-28°C) around kickoff. Conditions are expected to be manageable for both players and fans.

Kevin De Bruyne #7 of Belgium during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match (Source: Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The combination of sunny skies, low humidity and light winds should prevent the temperature from feeling significantly hotter than the forecast, creating favorable conditions for a World Cup quarterfinal.

Advertisement

The biggest factor will be direct sun exposure before kickoff. Fans arriving early to enjoy the pregame festivities around Los Angeles Stadium may experience the warmest part of the day, with temperatures briefly climbing into the low 80s.

Once the match begins, temperatures are expected to remain fairly steady through the afternoon, meaning neither Spain nor Belgium is likely to face weather-related challenges.

Is there any chance of rain during Spain vs. Belgium?

No. Rain is not expected during Spain vs. Belgium, with the forecast calling for clear skies and virtually no chance of precipitation. Current weather models indicate dry conditions throughout the afternoon and evening in the LA area.

Advertisement

That means weather should not become a factor in one of the most anticipated quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The playing surface is expected to remain dry, allowing both teams to rely on their usual passing rhythm.

Wind is also forecast to remain light, reducing the likelihood of long balls or set pieces being affected by the elements. Combined with the warm temperatures, the overall forecast points to ideal soccer weather for players and coaches.

FIFA has a strict severe weather protocol in place for the 2026 World Cup. Rain alone does not stop a match, but play can be suspended immediately if lightning is detected within an eight-mile radius of the stadium.