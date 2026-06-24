Who and when is Brazil playing in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32? Possible opponents

Brazil secured a vital win over Scotland, punching its ticket to the Round of 32 as Group C winner while awaiting its next knockout-stage opponent.

With a decisive victory over Scotland, Brazil locked down the top spot in Group C to guarantee safe passage into the Round of 32, where the South Americans now await their upcoming knockout-stage rival.

Even without Raphinha on the field, A Seleção had no trouble handling business in a crucial match for its Round of 32 positioning. The game turned early on when Vinicius Jr. ruthlessly capitalized on a costly mistake by Scottish defender Scott McKenna, putting everything firmly in favor of the South American giants.

As Group C winner, Brazil is now slated to face the runners-up of Group F. This means that either the Netherlands, Japan, or Sweden will face Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the next round, to be played on June 29.

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Everything is open in Group F

Group F swings into action on Thursday, with the Netherlands facing Tunisia and Japan taking on Sweden. As of today, the qualification scenarios remain completely up for grabs in this section.

Vinicius Jr of Brazil.

The Netherlands enter as heavy favorites against an already-eliminated Tunisia, and a victory would secure the group leadership for the Oranje. Meanwhile, Japan only needs a draw to lock down second place, though Sweden still holds a mathematical chance to claim the top spot.

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Position – Team Points GP-GD (GF) 1 – Netherlands 4 2/+4 (7) 2 – Japan 4 2/+4 (7) 3 – Sweden 3 2/0 (6) 4 – Tunisia 0 2/-8 (1)

When and where will Brazil play the Round of 32 game?

The Round of 32 showdown between Brazil and the Group F runners-up—designated by FIFA as Match 76—will be played at Houston Stadium on Monday, June 29.