Who is coaching Austria at the 2026 World Cup?

Austria entered the 2026 FIFA World Cup under a familiar leader. With major tournament experience and a reputation for building competitive teams, the coach faces another opportunity to guide Austria on soccer’s biggest stage.

Ralf Rangnick, the veteran German manager, has transformed Austria into one of Europe’s most organized and aggressive sides, helping guide the nation back to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1998.

His impact has been so significant that the Austrian Football Association recently extended his contract through 2028, just days before the start of the tournament. He took charge of Austria in 2022 after previous coaching and executive roles.

With Austria competing in Group J alongside defending champion Argentina, the spotlight extends beyond the players and onto the coach directing them from the sideline. Now, he faces perhaps the biggest challenge of his tenure…

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Has Ralf Rangnick coached at a FIFA World Cup before?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is Ralf Rangnick’s first World Cup as a head coach. Although he has spent decades in professional soccer and managed several high-profile clubs across Europe, he had never led a national team.

Ralf Rangnick is seen before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match (Source: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

He took over as Austria’s manager in 2022 and quickly changed the trajectory of the national team. Under his leadership, they qualified for UEFA Euro 2024 and later secured a place at the 2026 World Cup, ending a 28-year absence.

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Before entering international management, he built his reputation at the club level. He became known as one of the architects of modern pressing soccer and helped shape the tactical ideas that influenced coaches such as Jurgen Klopp.

How long is Ralf Rangnick’s contract with Austria?

Ralf Rangnick is under contract with Austria through 2028. The Austrian Football Association announced a contract extension in June 2026. The new agreement keeps him in charge through UEFA Euro 2028.

It also reflects the federation’s confidence in the project he has built since arriving in April 2022. According to reports, the deal could even be extended automatically if Austria qualifies for Euro 2028.

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The extension was particularly notable because he had recently been linked with several major European clubs, including AC Milan. Instead, he chose to continue leading Austria as the country seeks to establish itself as a consistent contender.

Since taking over, he has produced one of the highest win percentages of any Austria manager in the modern era while helping the team qualify for both Euro 2024 and the 2026 World Cup.

What is Ralf Rangnick’s coaching style?

Ralf Rangnick is best known for his high-pressing, high-intensity style of soccer. His teams aim to win the ball back quickly after losing possession, press opponents aggressively, and attack vertically rather than patiently.

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Often referred to as one of the pioneers of the modern “gegenpressing” approach, he emphasizes organization, collective effort and rapid transitions. His philosophy has influenced some of the most successful managers.

With Austria, he has implemented a system built around relentless pressing, energetic midfield play and quick attacks. Players such as Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer and Nicolas Seiwald fit naturally into that style.

Which clubs has Ralf Rangnick managed?

Ralf Rangnick has managed several notable clubs in Germany and England throughout his coaching career. His résumé spans more than four decades and includes both coaching and executive roles. Some of the most important clubs he has managed include:

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TSG Hoffenheim, where he guided the club from the lower divisions to the Bundesliga.

Schalke 04, where he won the DFB-Pokal in 2011.

RB Leipzig, helping establish the club as a Bundesliga contender.

Hannover 96.

VfB Stuttgart.

Manchester United, where he served as interim manager during the 2021-22 season.

In addition to coaching, he played a major role in building the Red Bull soccer network, serving as sporting director and helping oversee the development of both RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg.

Has Austria ever reached the World Cup knockout rounds?

Yes, Austria has reached the World Cup knockout rounds multiple times. The country’s greatest achievement came at the 1954 FIFA World Cup, where Austria finished third, still its best result in tournament history.

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They also advanced beyond the first round at several earlier World Cups, including the 1934 and 1954 tournaments. However, modern World Cup success has been much harder to find.

Prior to 2026, they had not appeared in the competition since 1998. The 2026 tournament marked their eighth World Cup appearance and the first in 28 years. Austria’s World Cup best finishes include:

Third place in 1954.

Fourth place in 1934.

Quarterfinal appearances in earlier tournament formats.

Return to the World Cup in 2026 after a 28-year absence.