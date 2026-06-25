Who is the referee for Curacao vs Ivory Coast today at the 2026 World Cup?

Curacao and Ivory Coast face a decisive World Cup showdown on Thursday, with FIFA's officiating team set to play a key role in a match loaded with qualification implications.

Curacao and Ivory Coast are preparing for the high-stakes Group E finale at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With qualification implications on the line and little room for error, FIFA has assigned an experienced officiating crew. A win, tie or loss will have different implications for Curacao and Ivory Coast.

Sweden’s Glenn Nyberg will be the referee in charge of Thursday’s clash. The 36-year-old official has become a familiar face in major international competitions after handling high-profile matches across Europe and FIFA tournaments.

His ability to manage intense contests will be tested as both teams fight for a place in the knockout rounds. Referees often become a talking point in important matches and that could once again be the case in Philadelphia, the city hosting the match between Curacao and Ivory Coast.

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What is Glenn Nyberg’s refereeing style?

Glenn Nyberg is generally considered a balanced referee who prefers to keep matches flowing but is not afraid to use disciplinary measures when games become physical. The Swedish official has built a reputation across UEFA.

Glenn Nyberg during the UEFA Champions League Third Qualifying Round First Leg match (Source: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

He became a FIFA-listed referee in 2016. Over the course of his domestic and international career, he has typically produced moderate card numbers, placing him somewhere between a lenient and a strict referee.

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He has regularly officiated high-profile matches in the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and international competitions. His experience at the highest level has made him one of Sweden’s most trusted officials.

One of the defining characteristics of his style is his willingness to let physical challenges go when they are fair. Rather than issuing early cautions to establish authority, he often attempts to manage players through verbal warnings and preventive officiating.

However, if a match begins to escalate, he has shown a willingness to hand out yellow cards quickly to regain control. That approach has helped him earn appointments in major UEFA KO matches and now at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Who are the assistant referees and VAR officials?

Glenn Nyberg will be assisted by fellow Swedes Mahbod Beigi and Andreas Soderkvist during the Curacao vs. Ivory Coast match. The all-Swedish on-field officiating team has worked together extensively in UEFA competitions.

FIFA has also appointed Switzerland’s Sandro Scharer as the fourth official, while Stephane De Almeida, also from Switzerland, will serve as the reserve assistant referee. Both officials have significant experience in international competitions.

The Video Assistant Referee crew has not been publicly listed in FIFA’s official match appointment announcement available before kickoff. However, FIFA selected 30 specialized VAR officials for the tournament.

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With an experienced referee, seasoned assistant referees and the support of FIFA’s VAR system, the officiating team will be tasked with managing a match that could determine which nation advances to the knockout stage.