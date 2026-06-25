In which city and stadium are Curacao vs Ivory Coast playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

The 2026 World Cup group stage is coming to an end, with Curacao and Ivory Coast facing off in the Group E Matchday 3 today. Find out here everything you need to know about the venue for this game.

Curacao and Ivory Coast face off today with a ticket to the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 on the line. The game will take place at Philadelphia Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

With kickoff set for 4:00 PM (ET), Curacao and Ivory Coast will be playing under high temperature (around 86°F/30°C). Forecasts for Philadelphia indicate partly cloudy skies with 35% humidity. More importantly, The Weather Channel suggests there’s no chance of rain, so there would be no need for FIFA to activate the weather protocol.

The official capacity of Philadelphia Stadium for the 2026 World Cup is 68,324. The primary box offices show the game as sold out, so a packed stadium is expected today. And since both Curacao and Ivory Coast have a chance to qualify for the next round today, there are reasons to watch this game.

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Curacao’s situation

Curacao held Ecuador to a goalless draw on Matchday 2, which allows them to head into the group stage finale with Round of 32 hopes. The team coached by Dick Advocaat has one point, which gives it reason to believe.

However, anything short of a win probably won’t be enough for Curacao. While a loss will eliminate them, a draw would also leave them in a tough spot. Finishing the group stage with only two points might not be enough to be one of the eight best third-place teams.

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Ivory Coast can’t rest on their laurels

Ivory Coast, on the other hand, are in a stronger position thanks to their 1-0 win over Ecuador on Matchday 1. The African side almost pulled off an upset against Germany but ended up losing the game, so the team now has three points in two games.

Ivory Coast cannot finish higher than second due to the tiebreak rules, and a draw will be enough for them to seal that position. However, a loss could see them fall to third or fourth place, depending on Ecuador’s result against Germany. If Ivory Coast lose and the South American side wins, the Africans will be out of the World Cup.

Group E standings before Matchday 3

Pos. Team Pts GP/GD (GF) 1. Germany 6 2/+7 (9) 2. Ivory Coast 3 2/0 (2) 3. Ecuador 1 2/-1 (0) 4. Curacao 1 2/-6 (1)