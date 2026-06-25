What happens if Ivory Coast win, tie or lose vs Curacao today at the 2026 World Cup?

Ivory Coast can secure a Round of 32 spot against Curacao. Here's what happens if they win, draw, or lose in Group E of the 2026 World Cup.

Ivory Coast and Curacao enter the final matchday of Group E at the 2026 World Cup with qualification to the Round of 32 still on the line. While Germany have already secured first place in the group with six points, the battle for second place remains completely open between Ivory Coast, Ecuador, and Curacao. A packed Philadelphia Stadium is expected for Curacao vs Ivory Coast today in Pennsylvania.

The Elephants opened their tournament with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Ecuador thanks to a late goal from Yan Diomande. However, their hopes of securing qualification early were damaged by a 2-1 defeat to Germany on Matchday 2, with the winning goal arriving deep into stoppage time.

Curacao, meanwhile, kept their World Cup dream alive after a resilient 0-0 draw against Ecuador in Kansas City. Goalkeeper Eloy Room delivered one of the standout performances of the tournament, making 15 saves to earn a valuable point after Curacao had suffered a heavy 7-1 defeat to Germany in their opener.

Advertisement

What happens if Ivory Coast win vs Curacao?

If Ivory Coast defeat Curacao, they will finish the group stage with six points and automatically qualify for the Round of 32 as Group E runners-up. A victory would guarantee qualification regardless of the result between Germany and Ecuador in New York. It would also cap an impressive recovery after their narrow loss to the Germans on Matchday 2.

Amad Diallo #15 of Cote d’Ivoire celebrates with teammates. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

What happens if Ivory Coast and Curacao tie?

A draw would move Ivory Coast to four points and would still be enough to secure second place in Group E. Even if Ecuador were to upset Germany and also reach four points, Ivory Coast would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker thanks to their victory over Ecuador earlier in the tournament. As a result, the Elephants would advance to the knockout stage with a draw.

Advertisement

What happens if Ivory Coast lose vs Curacao?

A defeat would create a much more complicated scenario. Ivory Coast would remain on three points, while Curacao would jump to four and move into second place in the group. A loss to Curacao combined with an Ecuador win over Germany eliminates Ivory Coast.

But if Ivory Coast lose and Ecuador don’t win, the African side would finish third. In that case, Ivory Coast would have to wait to see if they finish as one of the best eight third-place teams to seal a Round of 32 berth.

SurveyWill Ivory Coast reach the Round of 32? Will Ivory Coast reach the Round of 32? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

2026 World Cup Group E standings

Pos. Team Pts GP/GD (GF) 1. Germany 6 2/+7 (9) 2. Ivory Coast 3 2/0 (2) 3. Ecuador 1 2/-1 (0) 4. Curacao 1 2/-6 (1)