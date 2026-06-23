Who is the referee for England vs Ghana today at the 2026 World Cup?

England and Ghana meet in a pivotal Group L showdown at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with qualification stakes rising and plenty of eyes on the officiating crew set to oversee one of today's most anticipated clashes.

England and Ghana are set to meet in one of the most important Group L matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both teams looking to take a major step toward the knockout rounds.

After opening the tournament with victories, the spotlight will be on stars such as Harry Kane and Thomas Partey, but the officiating crew assigned by FIFA is also expected to play a key role in a match with significant stakes.

FIFA has appointed Honduran referee Said Martinez to take charge of the clash at Boston Stadium. The 34-year-old official is already making history after becoming the first referee from Honduras to oversee a FIFA World Cup match.

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Which officiating crew will work England vs Ghana?

The officiating crew for England vs Ghana is led by Honduran referee Said Martinez, with Walter Lopez and Christian Ramirez serving as assistant referees. FIFA has also appointed China’s Ning Ma as the fourth official.

Said Martinez reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match (Source: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

The appointment gives the match an experienced CONCACAF-led officiating team. Martinez will be supported by two compatriots who have worked alongside him in several international competitions.

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Who is the VAR referee for England vs Ghana?

Guillermo Pacheco of Mexico is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for England vs Ghana. He is the only Mexican official assigned to the matchday crew and will be responsible for reviewing potential game-changing incidents.

VAR continues to play a crucial role at the 2026 World Cup, with FIFA selecting a dedicated group of specialist video match officials for the tournament. The system is designed to assist on-field referees without replacing their authority.

What is Said Martinez’s refereeing style?

Said Martinez is generally considered a strict and disciplined referee who is not afraid to use cards to maintain control of matches. Throughout his professional career, he has averaged just over four yellow cards per game.

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According to available officiating statistics, he has shown 691 yellow cards and 30 red cards across 166 professional matches, averaging approximately 4.16 yellow cards per contest.

His reputation was built largely through major CONCACAF competitions, where he regularly handled heated rivalries and knockout matches. That experience has helped him develop a style centered on enforcing the rules consistently.

His first World Cup assignment in 2026 saw him issue three yellow cards and award a penalty during the match between Qatar and Switzerland, further demonstrating his willingness to make decisive calls when necessary.

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Is Said Martinez considered an experienced FIFA referee?

Said Martinez is considered one of the most experienced referees in the CONCACAF region and a well-established FIFA official. The Honduran referee has spent years officiating international tournaments and major continental finals.

He began refereeing at a young age and eventually became the youngest referee in Honduras’ top division. After briefly stepping away from officiating to pursue academic studies in mathematics, he returned and rapidly climbed FIFA’s international ranks.

His background earned him the nickname “El Matemático“. Among the biggest matches on his résumé are the 2021 and 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup finals, the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Final and more.