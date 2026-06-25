Who is the referee for Japan vs Sweden today at the 2026 World Cup?

As Japan and Sweden battle for a place in the World Cup knockout stage, attention will also turn to the official responsible for keeping order. FIFA's referee appointment could play a key role in a match with major implications.

FIFA has appointed Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton to officiate the 2026 World Cup clash between Japan and Sweden in Dallas, a matchup that could play a major role in determining the final standings in Group F. A win, tie or loss could change everything for Japan or Sweden.

As the tournament enters a decisive stage, the experienced official will be tasked with managing a high-pressure encounter between two teams with ambitions of reaching the knockout rounds. He is no stranger to soccer‘s biggest stages.

The Salvadoran referee previously worked at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and has become one of CONCACAF’s most trusted officials thanks to his experience in international competitions, including the World Cup qualifiers.

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What is Ivan Barton’s refereeing style?

Ivan Barton is known for a strict, disciplinary approach and is not afraid to issue cards when he believes a match is getting out of control. The Salvadoran referee has built a reputation as one of CONCACAF‘s toughest officials.

Ivan Barton makes a decision during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match (Source: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

His statistical profile reflects that style. Across recent competitions, Barton has averaged roughly four to five yellow cards per match, a figure that places him among the more active card-distributing referees on the international circuit.

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He has also attracted attention during this World Cup for his willingness to apply FIFA’s newest regulations. Earlier in the tournament, he became the first referee to send off a player under the competition’s rule prohibiting players from covering their mouths during confrontational exchanges with opponents.

The decision generated debate across the soccer world but reinforced his reputation as an official who prioritizes strict adherence to the Laws of the Game. That approach is nothing new. He has worked at the FIFA World Cup and more.

Who are the assistant referees and VAR officials?

Ivan Barton will be joined by David Moran of El Salvador and Antonio Pupiro of Nicaragua as his assistant referees for Japan vs Sweden at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. FIFA confirmed the CONCACAF trio for the Group F clash at Dallas Stadium.

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Moran is a regular member of Barton’s officiating team in international competitions and has worked alongside him in World Cup qualifiers, CONCACAF Nations League matches and other FIFA events.

Pupiro, one of Nicaragua’s most experienced assistant referees, completes the on-field crew for a match that could determine qualification to the Round of 32. FIFA has not publicly released the complete VAR team for this match.

The governing body generally confirms Video Assistant Referee appointments closer to kickoff through official match documentation distributed to broadcasters and participating teams.