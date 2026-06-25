Why Takefusa Kubo isn’t playing today for Japan vs Sweden at 2026 World Cup

Japan faces Sweden in a high-stakes duel that is vital for both nations. Unfortunately for the Samurai Blue, Takefusa Kubo has been sidelined for this match.

A crucial Group F clash awaits as Japan takes on Sweden at Dallas Stadium, though the Japanese side will have to navigate this high-stakes encounter without the creative spark of the injured Takefusa Kubo.

During their previous match against the Netherlands, Kubo suffered a knee injury that immediately raised alarms for the Samurai Blue. Unfortunately, this fitness setback has left him completely unavailable for the vital group finale against the Swedes.

According to camp reports, Kubo did not travel with the Japan to Dallas, instead remaining at their previous base in Nashville to focus on his rehabilitation. With Japan still actively fighting to secure the group leadership, his absence on the wing could prove to be a massive factor in this dynamic matchup.

Advertisement

A tough moment to lose a talisman

Japan’s destiny remains entirely in its own hands, with the permutations of a win, draw, or defeat dictating their final placement. However, losing a player of Kubo’s caliber right at the finish line of the group stage is a bitter pill to swallow.

Takefusa Kubo of Japan looks on.

The Real Sociedad winger is widely regarded as the crown jewel of Japan’s current generation—a true difference-maker capable of sparking the kind of historic knockout run the nation dreams of.

Advertisement

While missing him today is a structural blow, medical reports indicate that Kubo is expected to be fully fit and cleared for the Round of 32. Japan has not officially locked down its knockout ticket just yet. However, its strong goal differential means that even an unexpected defeat today would still leave the Samurai Blue in a premier position to advance as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams.

Sweden resents a volatile final test

Led by the clinical form of powerhouse striker Viktor Gyokeres, the Blagult have had a rollercoaster tournament so far. They opened their World Cup campaign in breathtaking fashion by crushing Tunisia 5-1, only to be brought crashing back to earth by the exact same 5-1 scoreline against a ruthless Netherlands squad on Matchday 2.

The Europeans will be desperate to right the ship and claim the group leadership for themselves—a feat they can achieve with a victory over Japan, provided Tunisia pulls off an upset against the Dutch in the parallel fixture. Expect a high-intensity, physical battle from the very first whistle.