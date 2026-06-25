Are Japan, Sweden out of the 2026 World Cup after draw?

Japan and Sweden ended their Group F matchup and the future of each team in the 2026 World Cup has been settled.

Japan and Sweden ended their group stage game with a 1-1 draw. Hence, their 2026 World Cup future is now clear after their intense battle. With this result, we now know what is next for the Samurais and the Blagnut.

As of now, both teams are still in the mix of the 2026 World Cup as we head to the knockout rounds. However, Japan will go as the second seed, and face the winner of Group C, Brazil.

On the other hand, Sweden end as third in the Group F final standings, and has a matchup with the winner of Group I in store for the Round of 32. Still, there is a chance this changes as the third-place spots are yet to be set in stone with many teams still waiting to play their Matchday 3 games.

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Japan’s path in the KO rounds of the 2026 World Cup?

Now that the dust is settled, Japan will be on a tough side of the bracket, and expects a heavy match against Brazil in the Round of 32. This will actually be one of the most contested games from that round.

Daichi Kamada #15 of Japan during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match

The Samurais have shown resiliency and plenty of capacity to complicate any opponent. Hence, they are still unbeaten in this 2026 World Cup. Brazil will be in for a very dangerous treat when they play Japan.

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Sweden’s path in the KO rounds of the 2026 World Cup?

Sweden have another massive game in their hands as they will be facing France or Norway in the Round of 32, depending on who wins their matchup and consequently, Group I.

Hence, Japan will have their hands full with Brazil. Yet, Sweden won’t have it any easier regardless of which of their two possible opponents they end up facing.