In which city and stadium are Japan vs Sweden playing today? Attendance, weather for WC game

Japan and Sweden are set for a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup battle, but the action extends beyond the players on the field. The host city, stadium atmosphere, attendance and weather conditions will all be part of the story.

Japan and Sweden are playing today at Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas. This highly anticipated Group F finale will decide who secures a definitive path into the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup.

The stunning venue is expected to welcome a roaring crowd close to its maximum soccer capacity of approximately 80,000 spectators, making it one of the most vibrant atmospheres of the group stage so far.

Weather will not be an issue for the high-stakes encounter, as the stadium features a state-of-the-art retractable roof that is expected to be closed, protecting the players and fans from the summer Texas heat. Referee Ivan Barton will officiate the game between Japan and Sweden.

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What will the weather be like for Japan vs Sweden today?

Hot weather is expected in Arlington, Texas, but it should have a limited impact on the match because Dallas Stadium is a climate-controlled venue.

Ritsu Doan and Kou Itakura during training session one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Forecasts for Thursday call for temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s Fahrenheit outside the stadium, with sunny skies and high humidity throughout the afternoon and evening.

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Fans arriving early should be prepared for the Texas heat, especially around kickoff time. Local meteorologists have warned that heat index values could climb above 100°F in the Arlington area, creating challenging conditions.

Fortunately for players and spectators, Dallas Stadium’s retractable roof and air-conditioning system are expected to keep conditions comfortable inside. FIFA selected the venue as one of the tournament’s premier stadiums.

FIFA has also implemented its heat-management protocol for the 2026 World Cup, allowing referees to schedule cooling breaks when weather conditions pose a risk to player safety.

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What is at stake for Japan and Sweden in Group F?

Japan can secure a place in the Round of 32 with either a win or a draw, while Sweden needs a victory to guarantee qualification.

Heading into the final matchday, Japan and the Netherlands are tied at the top of Group F with four points, while Sweden sits one point behind on three. Tunisia has already been eliminated.

Japan opened the tournament with a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands before cruising to a 4-0 victory over Tunisia. Those results put Hajime Moriyasu‘s side in a strong position entering the group finale.

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A win over Sweden could even give Japan first place in the group, depending on the result of the simultaneous Netherlands-Tunisia match in Kansas City. For Sweden, the situation is more urgent.

Graham Potter‘s team began with an impressive 5-1 win over Tunisia but suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands in its second match. As a result, the Scandinavians enter Thursday needing three points.

Finishing first could be especially valuable. Under FIFA’s bracket, the Group F winner is projected to face the runner-up from Group C in the Round of 32, while the second-place finisher would draw the Group C winner.