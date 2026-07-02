Who is the referee for Switzerland vs Algeria today at the 2026 World Cup?

Switzerland and Algeria battle in the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup looking to stay alive, with the refereeing crew already confirmed.

Switzerland and Algeria will give everything they have in the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup, a stage where any result can either knock you out of the competition or keep you alive.

The refereeing crew is already confirmed for the match. For this crucial single-elimination encounter, where Switzerland look to climb the rankings, FIFA decided to trust South American officiating, appointing Argentina’s Yael Falcon Perez to manage the game.

The complete officiating crew is listed below:

Referee: Yael Falcon Perez (Argentina)

Assistant Referee 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso (Argentina)

Assistant Referee 2: Facundo Rodríguez (Argentina)

Fourth Official: Kevin Ortega (Peru)

Fifth Official: Michael Orue (Peru)

VAR: Hernan Mastrangelo (Argentina)

AVAR: Erick Miranda (Mexico)

SVAR: Juan Lara (Chile)

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Yael Falcon’s career path

Born on December 4, 1988, in the province of Buenos Aires, Falcon Perez is 37 years old and has a rapidly rising career. He made his debut in the Argentine Primera Division in early 2019, quickly standing out for his athleticism, firmness in managing games, and strong personality.

Referee: Yael Falcon Perez.

Thanks to his solid performances, he received the coveted FIFA international badge in 2022. From that point forward, his experience outside Argentina grew exponentially: he officiated in the South American U-20 Championship, delivered an outstanding performance at the 2023 U-20 World Cup held in his home nation, and gained valuable experience at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which ultimately propelled him into consideration for this 2026 World Cup.

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How Switzerland and Algeria enter the match

Switzerland, managed by Murat Yakin, enter this Round of 32 as favorites after completing a remarkable group stage in which they secured the absolute leadership of their sector by defeating Canada.

On the other side, the combative Algeria squad, led on the pitch by the leadership of Riyad Mahrez, is boosted emotionally by having qualified among the best third-place teams following a vibrant, wild 3-3 draw against Austria.