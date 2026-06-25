Who is the referee for Tunisia vs Netherlands today at the 2026 World Cup?

With qualification scenarios still in play, Tunisia and the Netherlands enter a high-stakes World Cup showdown where the match officials could have a significant role in the outcome.

FIFA’s appointment for Tunisia vs. Netherlands places the spotlight on one of the tournament’s most groundbreaking officials, as Katia Itzel Garcia becomes the first Mexican woman ever selected to referee a men’s World Cup match as the lead official.

She will be in charge of Thursday’s Group F clash between Tunisia and the Netherlands at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match is set to be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

While Tunisia enter the contest already eliminated from knockout-round contention, the Netherlands still have plenty at stake as they look to finish the group stage strongly and secure a favorable path in the tournament.

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Who are the assistant referees and VAR officials?

Sandra Ramirez from Mexico and Jose Enrique Naranjo Perez from Spain will serve as the assistant referees for Tunisia vs. Netherlands, while Mexican official Katia Itzel Garcia will be the referee in charge.

The all-important Group F clash has attracted plenty of attention not only because of its implications in the standings, but also because Garcia is making history as the first Mexican woman to referee a men’s FIFA World Cup match.

Paraguay’s Milciades Saldivar has been appointed as the reserve assistant referee. As for the video review team, FIFA had not publicly released the final VAR assignments. Those appointments are often confirmed closer to kickoff.

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What is at stake for Tunisia and Netherlands today?

The Netherlands can finish first in Group F, while Tunisia have already been eliminated. The Dutch enter the final matchday leading the group after collecting four points from their opening two games, including a commanding 5-1 victory over Sweden.

A victory over Tunisia would guarantee the Netherlands a place atop Group F if Japan fail to defeat Sweden. Even if Japan win, the Dutch could still secure first place depending on goal difference and other tiebreakers.

Finishing first would be significant because it would likely provide a more favorable Round of 32 matchup and avoid a potentially tougher path through the knockout bracket. Tunisia, meanwhile, have endured a difficult tournament.

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Consecutive defeats against Sweden (5-1) and Japan (4-0) left the Eagles of Carthage without a mathematical chance of advancing before the final round. However, pride remains on the line as they look to avoid leaving without a point.