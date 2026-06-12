Who will be the referee of Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina today in their 2026 World Cup debut?

Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina's opening match will be officiated by an Argentine referee who has more than 170 matches under his belt.

Canada will open Group B play against Bosnia and Herzegovina in what will be the first real test for Jesse Marsch and his squad. They’ll have an experienced referee controlling the match in Facundo Tello, who brings plenty of World Cup experience to the pitch.

Tello made his FIFA World Cup debut during the 2022 tournament, officiating three matches. He ran a clean game across those three appearances, avoiding any major controversies and handing out just nine yellow cards.

Right now, Tello averages three yellow cards per match in these types of international events. This suggests he’s a ref who might let things slide a bit, potentially allowing Bosnia and Herzegovina to play a more physical game against Canada when it comes to fouls.

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Has Facundo Tello ever shown a red card in the World Cup?

Yes, Tello has issued one red card in World Cup play, coming during a notoriously physical match between Morocco and Portugal. That fixture also marked his highest yellow card count in a single game, with four bookings, most of them going to the Moroccan side.

If his 2022 run is any indication, Tello tends to hold onto his cards until after halftime. Of the nine yellow cards on his World Cup resume, seven were issued in the second half, while only two were handed out in the opening 45 minutes.

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Canada can expect Tello to let the game flow early on. As one of the favorites in Group B, the Canadians might enjoy a bit of leeway from the official early, though they should expect him to tighten things up in the second half.