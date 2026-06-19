Why Hakim Ziyech isn’t playing at the 2026 World Cup with Morocco

One of the biggest surprises for Morocco fans was seeing Hakim Ziyech left off a national squad that was supposed to feature the country's absolute best talent for the 2026 World Cup.

Hakim Ziyech is missing out on the 2026 World Cup, leaving fans wondering why “The Magician” isn’t suited up for Morocco in such a massive tournament. However, his absence stems from an early decision made by the national team manager.

Back in early May, the writing was on the wall when Ziyech’s name was left off the preliminary 55-man roster. That was the first clear sign he wouldn’t be playing for Morocco in the World Cup, despite being fully healthy at the time.

When the final 26-man roster dropped, Ziyech was officially out. It became obvious that manager Mohamed Ouahbi favored slightly younger players who were coming into the tournament in better form, a roster strategy several other national team managers also opted for.

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Emergency surgery for Ziyech

While the national team was preparing for World Cup action, Ziyech had to undergo emergency surgery for appendicitis, completely shutting the door on any outside chance of an international call-up.

The surgery was announced on June 17 by his club, Wydad AC. He will now have to watch the Atlas Lions from home, much like teammate Abde Ezzalzouli, who was also ruled out of the squad after suffering an injury just days before the World Cup kicked off.

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Missing Ziyech isn’t the end of the world for Morocco, but he’s still a player fans wanted to see, especially given his standout years with Ajax and Chelsea. Ultimately, despite his 64 caps and 25 goals for the national team, it wasn’t enough to catch the manager’s eye this time around.