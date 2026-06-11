Why is Edson Alvarez not starting today for Mexico vs South Africa in 2026 World Cup opener?

Edson Alvarez isn't in Mexico's starting lineup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against South Africa. Here's why Javier Aguirre made the decision.

Mexico open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against South Africa at Estadio Azteca, but one notable absence from Javier Aguirre‘s starting lineup has generated plenty of discussion. Midfielder Edson Alvarez, one of the team’s most experienced players and a key figure in recent years, will begin the tournament opener on the bench.

The decision doesn’t appear to be injury-related. According to Mexico’s official lineup, Alvarez is available among the substitutes, indicating that Aguirre has opted for a different midfield combination from the opening whistle. Erik Lira, Alvaro Fidalgo, and Brian Gutierrez were selected to start in midfield as Mexico look to begin Group A with a positive result.

Alvarez remains one of the most important players in Mexico’s squad and is expected to play a significant role throughout the World Cup. However, for the opening match, Aguirre has chosen a tactical approach that leaves the veteran midfielder among the available options on the bench. Follow Mexico vs South Africa in our live blog for minute-by-minute updates!

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Could Edson Alvarez play against South Africa?

Yes. Since Alvarez was included among Mexico’s substitutes, he remains available to enter the match at any time. Aguirre could turn to the midfielder if Mexico needs additional defensive stability, leadership, or control in the center of the field.

Edson Álvarez of Mexico reacts during the international friendly match. Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

The decision gives Mexico a different balance in possession while maintaining Alvarez as an experienced option if adjustments are needed later in the game. He could become an important factor as the match progresses.

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Mexico will hope their starting lineup can deliver a strong performance in front of 87,000 fans at Estadio Azteca, while Álvarez waits for a possible opportunity from the bench in the country’s first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.