Why is Stefan Posch playing with a mask for Austria vs Argentina at 2026 World Cup?

As Austria take on Argentina in the 2026 World Cup, defender Stefan Posch caught the eye of fans across the globe due to his mask.

Austria take on Argentina in the 2026 World Cup in a game that draws the eyes of the world. As Lionel Messi and other stars take to the pitch, it is Stefan Posch who steals the spotlight as he wears an impossible-to-miss mask.

Posch, who plays on Austria’s back line, suffered a broken jaw during the 3-1 victory over Jordan to kick-start the Boys’ journey in the 2026 World Cup. Posch’s injury occurred after a harsh collision with Jordan’s goalkeeper.

Initially, Posch was expected to undergo surgery, but Austria’s medical staff decided against sending him to the hospital and instead came up with a protective mask, which Posch is now wearing against Messi’s Argentina.

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Rough start to World Cup for Posch

Making his debut in a FIFA World Cup, Posch broke his jaw after a hit with Jordan’s goalkeeper. In his second game, he committed a dangerous tackle inside his own penalty box resulting in a penalty for Argentina.

Stefan Posch #5 of Austria.

To Posch’s fortune, Messi missed the penalty, becoming the first player to waste such an opportunity in the entire 2026 World Cup. Still, he’s had a rough start to soccer’s biggest tournament.

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Posch’s stats with Austria

Making his debut with Austria senior national team in June 2019, Posch has appeared in 54 games for The Boys. So far in his international career, the 6’2” defender has scored five goals, assisted eight, and received 13 yellow cards. Posch wasn’t booked for his foul inside the box on Argentina’s Lautaro Martinez.