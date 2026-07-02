Why isn’t Josko Gvardiol starting today for Croatia vs Portugal at the 2026 World Cup?

Josko Gvardiol is one of the marquee stars for Croatia at the 2026 World Cup, yet the defender has surprisingly been left out of the starting lineup against Portugal today.

Everything is set for the Croatia vs. Portugal Round of 32 match, right down to the kits they’ll be wearing on the pitch. Regarding the team sheets, Josko Gvardiol is a highly notable absence from the Vatreni’s starting lineup.

Portugal and Croatia will square off in Toronto, Canada, in a highly anticipated Round of 32 showdown. Neither squad has been quite as dominant as expected during the group stages, with even Croatia’s FIFA ranking changing for this game against Portugal.

There are several surprises across both starting lineups. For Croatia, the decision to bench star defender Josko Gvardiol stands out the most. Manager Zlatko Dalic, whose profile is outstanding, has opted to keep him among the substitutes in a bold tactical move following some shaky performances earlier in this World Cup.

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Josko Gvardiol’s underwhelming 2026 World Cup

This isn’t the first time the center-back has missed out on the opening whistle; Gvardiol started on the bench during Croatia’s crucial match against Ghana as well. He struggled significantly in the opening fixtures against England and Panama, registering uncharacteristically low sub-5.0 match ratings in both games.

Josko Gvardiol #4 of Croatia looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match.

Gvardiol was widely regarded as one of the finest defensive talents on the planet during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Newertheless, four years later, he has struggled to replicate that same imperious form, and his uncharacteristic lapses have heavily impacted Croatia’s defensive stability.

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Croatia’s starting lineup to face Portugal

The outcome of this heavyweight clash between Portugal and Croatia will completely reshape the rest of the 2026 World Cup bracket. For that reason, Dalic has chosen continuity, electing to field the exact same lineup used to secure their progression against Ghana.

Here is the official Croatia starting XI tasked with shutting down Portugal tonight: Dominik Livakovic; Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Josip Sutalo; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric (C), Nikola Vlasic, Martin Baturina, Petar Sucic; Ante Budimir, Ivan Perisic.