Why isn’t Leandro Paredes starting today for Argentina vs Spain at the 2026 World Cup final?

Leandro Paredes won’t start for Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final vs Spain. Here’s why the midfielder has been left out of the starting lineup.

Argentina face Spain today at New York New Jersey Stadium with the 2026 FIFA World Cup title on the line. One of the biggest lineup decisions ahead of kickoff is Lionel Scaloni’s choice to leave Leandro Paredes out of the starting XI. Lautaro Martinez isn’t starting against Spain either.

Instead of starting the experienced midfielder, Scaloni has opted for a different tactical approach in the center of the field, favoring greater mobility and ball progression against Spain’s possession-oriented style, with both teams now set with their confirmed lineups for the final.

The veteran midfielder played 64 minutes in Argentina’s 2-1 semifinal victory over England before being substituted in the second half, demonstrating that he remains fully available for selection heading into the World Cup final. Follow our live blog of Argentina vs Spain today!

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With both teams’ uniforms now confirmed for the final, Argentina enter the match looking to become only the third nation to win back-to-back FIFA World Cups, while Lionel Messi hopes to end his World Cup career by lifting another trophy.

Leandro Paredes #5 and Enzo Fernandez #24 of Argentina celebrate after the win. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Could Leandro Paredes play in the World Cup final?

Yes. Paredes is available from the bench and could play an important role if Lionel Scaloni looks to add experience and control in midfield during the second half against Spain.

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Known for his passing range, vision, defensive awareness, and ability to dictate the tempo of a match, Paredes gives Argentina another high-quality option if tactical adjustments become necessary as the final unfolds. Meanwhile, Pedri isn’t starting for Spain today.