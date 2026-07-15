Emotional Lautaro Martinez reveals self-confidence to give Argentina comeback win vs England

Lautaro Martínez came off the bench to secure the win for Argentina over England, revealing that self-confidence was key to scoring the decisive goal.

Despite starting on the bench for Argentina against England, Lautaro Martínez entered the pitch in the dying minutes to score the decisive goal, sending his nation to the 2026 World Cup final and letting out a wave of raw emotion after the whistle.

“It’s incredibly powerful, truly. Ever since the first time my old man bought me my boots, I always dreamed of scoring this goal,” Martinez said after the game. “It’s for my old lady, who since the day I left for Racing, never stopped making my bed. To me, that is worth more than a goal, more than a final.

“I have my two kids who changed my life, I enjoy all of this—my daughter made me slow down and take it all in, my son is three. Today I am a man; I enjoy life. I dreamed it, I swear to you. I told Alexis [Mac Allister] that I was going to score, and I told Facu [Facundo] Medina that he was going to come on and we were going to win it. It fell to me.

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“Enzo [Fernández] scored an absolute golazo too. This team keeps showing what it’s made of. They [England] got tired; they pressed for 60 minutes and after that, they had nothing left. They dropped back, and that gave us more peace of mind to move the ball around.”

*Developing news…