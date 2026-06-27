Why Nelson Semedo isn’t playing today for Portugal against Colombia at the 2026 World Cup

Nelson Semedo has been left off Portugal’s confirmed starting lineup for its 2026 World Cup match against Colombia at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens. While his absence may raise eyebrows, he will be replaced by one of the lynchpins of the Lusos‘ defense.

Although Semedo is 100 percent fit and ready to start if needed, Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez is opting to stick with what has worked for him in the past. Semedo’s absence is entirely tactical.

Portugal know what the stakes are. They are well aware of every scenario in case they win, lose, or tie against Colombia. If the tide turns against Portugal, Semedo’s number could be called. He will be on the substitutes’ bench, warming up on the touchline while waiting for the coaching staff to call on him.

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Semedo has proven to be a reliable substitute for Portugal. The fact that he is on the bench isn’t as surprising as some of the other absences. For example, neither Bernardo Silva will be at midfield nor Rafael Leao will start for Portugal against Colombia. As for the Cafeteros, they will be without Luis Suarez and Daniel Munoz from the opening whistle.

Nelson Semedo arrives at Miami Stadium.

Semedo’s replacement

Joao Cancelo will start at right back for Portugal, which is also Semedo’s natural position. However, Cancelo may not be viewed as Semedo’s replacement, as he is the Lusos‘ usual starter, while Semedo typically comes off the bench.

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So far at the 2026 World Cup, Semedo has come on as a substitute in both of Portugal’s matches. In the disappointing opener against DR Congo, Semedo replaced an injured Nuno Mendes in the 71st minute. Against Uzbekistan, Semedo once again came off the bench, replacing Cancelo and playing the entire second half.

The fact that Semedo filled in on both his strong and weaker side underscores just how valuable he is to Martinez and the team. If anything happens to either of Portugal’s starting fullbacks, they can rest assured that Semedo can serve as an emergency option.