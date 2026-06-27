Why isn’t Rafael Leao starting today for Portugal vs Colombia at 2026 World Cup?

Rafael Leao might be a very talented player, but he is on the bench as Portugal battle Colombia for the first seed in Group K of the 2026 World Cup.

Portugal is on the verge of a crucial matchup in Group K as they battle Colombia for the opportunity of ending as the first seed of the group. However, Rafael Leao, who is a high-profile player, won’t be starting for Los Lusos.

As Portugal’s starting lineup vs Colombia was confirmed, Leao’s name was not featuring any role. In fact, this is nothing new. Leao has been benched in the two previous 2026 World Cup games for Portugal.

Leao is behind in the pecking order as Pedro Neto and Joao Felix are Roberto Martinez’s preferred wingers. However, Leao has played both games as a substitute, and it’s likely this time won’t be any different. He is not the only one facing the bench as Bernardo Silva is not starting for Portugal either.

Advertisement

Leao might’ve thought he earned a starting role in Portugal vs Colombia

Scoring goals is a very good way to earn more minutes, but despite Leao’s great goal vs. Uzbekistan, he will still be featured as a super-sub rather than a starter. Leao will have to impress once again on limited minutes.

Rafael Leao #17 of Portugal

Leao, shall he enter the match, won’t be facing Colombian stars Luis Diaz or Daniel Muñoz, as they’re not starting vs. Portugal. Hence, Portugal won’t have to deal with Colombia’s top scorer in the 2026 World Cup from the get-go.

Advertisement

Portugal need another big-time performance

Portugal will also use Nelson Semedo as a non-starting asset vs. Colombia, however, that is because Joao Cancelo is playing at a very high level. And that’s what Portugal need, high level, and high intensity.

After a lackluster debut against DR Congo, Portugal reminded everyone of their contender status against Uzbekistan. However, if they want to keep their 2026 World Cup stock high, they need another victory against a much more credible foe in Colombia.