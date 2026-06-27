Confirmed lineups with Cristiano Ronaldo for Colombia vs Portugal at 2026 World Cup today

Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, and Colombia wrap up their Group K campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in a marquee clash in Miami.

Portugal and Colombia face off at Miami Stadium in their final Group K match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will determine their fate in the tournament, with their path to the knockout stage hinging on whether they win, tie with, or lose to Los Cafeteros.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo play against Lionel Messi in 2026 World Cup? Yes. If Roberto Martínez’s side finishes top of Group K, a potential showdown with Argentina could await in the quarterfinals.

South Florida is set for a soccer spectacle as it hosts one of the most compelling matchups of Matchday 3 in the group stage. Which of these two teams will ultimately claim the top spot?

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Portugal confirmed lineup

Portugal must beat Colombia, currently at No. 11 in FIFA rankings, to secure first place in Group K. With so much at stake, Roberto Martinez decided to field his strongest possible lineup from the opening whistle, unleashing his full arsenal for this decisive showdown.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martinez of Portugal.

Portugal’s starting XI vs. Colombia: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes; Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo (C).

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Colombia confirmed lineup

Nestor Lorenzo’s side enters the final group-stage match as the sole leader with a perfect record and has no intention of allowing Portugal to snatch the top spot. To preserve their advantage, Colombia deployed a solid starting XI, with the surprising absences of Daniel Munoz and Luis Suarez.

Colombia’s starting lineup to face Portugal: Camilo Vargas; Jhon Lucumi, Santiago Arias, Gustavo Puerta, Deiver Machado, Davinson Sanchez; James Rodrigues (C), Jhon Arias, Jefferson Lerma; Luis Diaz, Jhon Cordoba.

Luis Diaz #7 of Colombia looks on.

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Group K standings ahead of Matchday 3

Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo could potentially slip to third place in the Group K standings if they lose to Colombia and DR Congo defeat Uzbekistan, though the final outcome would also depend on goal difference. Ahead of the final round of group-stage matches, here’s how Group K stands: