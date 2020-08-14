arrow_downward
Los 3 clubes a los que habría sido ofrecido Cristiano Ronaldo

El futbolista portugués promete ser una de las grandes estrellas del presente mercado de pases.

Bolavip
Por: Juan Ignacio Arias Montoya

Poniéndole fin a un ciclo más que histórico en el Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo, a mediados del año 2018, tomó la decisión de salir de la Liga Española y pasar a tener su primera experiencia en Italia. Protagonizando un auténtico fichaje bomba, el goleador portugués fue anunciado en dicho mercado de pases como flamante refuerzo de la Juventus.

 

Habiendo arribado al conjunto de la Serie A hace apenas dos años, el artillero, al día de la fecha, promete ser una de las principales figuras y estrellas de la presente ventana de transferencias. Hace unas pocas jornadas, de forma más que sorpresiva, varios rumores comenzaron a rondar en torno al apellido del astro luso.

Este viernes, ante las cámaras del programa de televisión El Chiringuito, Josep Pedrerol, conductor del mismo, lanzó una gran bomba y afirmó que, según que la información que maneja, el agente de Cristiano Ronaldo efectivamente ofreció al elemento a distintos clubes del Viejo Continente.

Poniéndole nombre y apellido a los hipotéticos destinos en los cuales Jorge Mendes sugirió la contratación del ex hombre de la institución Merengue, el periodista afirmó que la propuesta llegó al París Saint-Germain, Real Madrid e incluso Barcelona.

Entrando en detalle con respecto a la supuesta negociación que tendrá en vilo al actual mercado de pases, Pedrerol continuó. "Mendes y gente cercana han lanzado el mensaje que Cristiano estaría dispuesto a dejar la Juventus".

Temas:

