Los 3 clubes a los que habría sido ofrecido Cristiano Ronaldo
El futbolista portugués promete ser una de las grandes estrellas del presente mercado de pases.
Poniéndole fin a un ciclo más que histórico en el Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo, a mediados del año 2018, tomó la decisión de salir de la Liga Española y pasar a tener su primera experiencia en Italia. Protagonizando un auténtico fichaje bomba, el goleador portugués fue anunciado en dicho mercado de pases como flamante refuerzo de la Juventus.
Habiendo arribado al conjunto de la Serie A hace apenas dos años, el artillero, al día de la fecha, promete ser una de las principales figuras y estrellas de la presente ventana de transferencias. Hace unas pocas jornadas, de forma más que sorpresiva, varios rumores comenzaron a rondar en torno al apellido del astro luso.
Participaciones de Cristiano Ronaldo en cuartos de final de Champions League ��. . ✓ 2010-11. ✓ 2011-12. ✓ 2012-13. ✓ 2013-14. ✓ 2014-15. ✓ 2015-16. ✓ 2016-17. ✓ 2017-18. ✓ 2018-19. ❌ 2019-20. . Primera vez en 10 años que CR7 queda eliminado antes de cuartos de final ��. . ¿Debe irse de la Juventus? ��.
Este viernes, ante las cámaras del programa de televisión El Chiringuito, Josep Pedrerol, conductor del mismo, lanzó una gran bomba y afirmó que, según que la información que maneja, el agente de Cristiano Ronaldo efectivamente ofreció al elemento a distintos clubes del Viejo Continente.
�� ¡EXCLUSIVA de @jpedrerol!��— El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 14, 2020
"MENDES ha ofrecido a CRISTIANO al PSG, al BARÇA y al REAL MADRID". #ElChiringuitoDeMega pic.twitter.com/lRONf21DFG
Poniéndole nombre y apellido a los hipotéticos destinos en los cuales Jorge Mendes sugirió la contratación del ex hombre de la institución Merengue, el periodista afirmó que la propuesta llegó al París Saint-Germain, Real Madrid e incluso Barcelona.
The 2019/20 season is over for us, much later than usual but yet sooner than we expected. Now it’s time for reflection, time to analyse the ups and downs because critical thinking is the only way to improve. A huge club such as Juventus must always think like the best in the world, work like the best in the world, so that we can call ourselves one of the best and biggest clubs in the world. Winning the Serie A once again in such a difficult year is something that we are very proud of. Personally, scoring 37 goals for Juventus and 11 for the Portuguese National Team is something that makes me face the future with renewed ambition and desire to keep doing better and better each year. But the fans demand more from us. They expect more from us. And we have to deliver, we must live up to the highest expectations. May this short vacation break allow us all to make the best decisions for the future and come back stronger and more committed than ever. . See you soon! ��������
Entrando en detalle con respecto a la supuesta negociación que tendrá en vilo al actual mercado de pases, Pedrerol continuó. "Mendes y gente cercana han lanzado el mensaje que Cristiano estaría dispuesto a dejar la Juventus".
Champions League: Barcelona y Bayern Munich juegan el primer duelo de la llav...
Habló el Cholo: "Dimos todo, no salió"
Comentarios