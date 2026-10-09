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Alineaciones de Charlotte FC y FC Dallas por la MLS: formaciones probables

Charlotte FC y FC Dallas se enfrentan este sábado 10 de octubre por la MLS. Las formaciones probables de los dos equipos.

Charlotte FC vs. FC Dallas, MLS
Charlotte FC vs. FC Dallas, MLS

Se viene Charlotte FC vs. FC Dallas este sábado 10 de octubre desde las 17:30 hora de México por la MLS: repasa las alineaciones probables y las novedades de ambos.

Cómo llegan Charlotte FC y FC Dallas

Charlotte FC viene de caer 0-1 ante Chicago Fire y acumula 1 triunfo, 1 empate, 1 derrota en sus últimos 3 partidos.

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FC Dallas viene de ganarle 1-0 a LAFC y acumula 2 triunfos, 1 empate en sus últimos 3 partidos.

Las alineaciones de Charlotte FC y FC Dallas

Charlotte FC (4-3-3): Kristijan Kahlina, Harry Toffolo, Andrew Privett, Henry Kessler, Will Cleary, Djibril Diani, Luca De La Torre, Ashley Westwood, Allan Saint-Maximin, Archie Goodwin, Pep Biel. DT: Dean Smith.

FC Dallas (3-4-2-1): Daniel, Nolan Norris, Osaze Urhoghide, Sebastien Ibeagha, Santiago Moreno, Joaquin Valiente, Shaq Moore, Christian Cappis, Kaick Kaick, Herman Johansson, Logan Farrington. DT: Eric Quill.

Suplentes de Charlotte FC: Brandt Bronico, Nathan Byrne, Baye Coulibaly, Tyler Miller, David Schnegg, Tyger Smalls, Morrison Agyemang, Nathan Richmond.

Suplentes de FC Dallas: Lalas Abubakar, Daniel Job, Patrickson Delgado, Anderson Julio, Nicholas Simmonds, Caleb Swann, Sam Sarver, Michael Collodi, Clay Holstad.

La previa de Charlotte FC y FC Dallas: todo lo que hay que saber

  • Día: sábado 10 de octubre
  • Hora: 17:30 (hora de México)
  • Historial: 1 cruces — Charlotte FC ganó 1, FC Dallas ganó 0 y empataron 1
  • Último antecedente: 22/07/2023: FC Dallas 2-2 Charlotte FC
  • Próximo partido de Charlotte FC: vs. Columbus Crew, miércoles 14 de octubre
  • Próximo partido de FC Dallas: vs. Seattle Sounders, jueves 15 de octubre
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