Alineaciones de Charlotte FC y FC Dallas por la MLS: formaciones probables

Se viene Charlotte FC vs. FC Dallas este sábado 10 de octubre desde las 17:30 hora de México por la MLS: repasa las alineaciones probables y las novedades de ambos.
Cómo llegan Charlotte FC y FC Dallas
Charlotte FC viene de caer 0-1 ante Chicago Fire y acumula 1 triunfo, 1 empate, 1 derrota en sus últimos 3 partidos.
FC Dallas viene de ganarle 1-0 a LAFC y acumula 2 triunfos, 1 empate en sus últimos 3 partidos.
Las alineaciones de Charlotte FC y FC Dallas
Charlotte FC (4-3-3): Kristijan Kahlina, Harry Toffolo, Andrew Privett, Henry Kessler, Will Cleary, Djibril Diani, Luca De La Torre, Ashley Westwood, Allan Saint-Maximin, Archie Goodwin, Pep Biel. DT: Dean Smith.
FC Dallas (3-4-2-1): Daniel, Nolan Norris, Osaze Urhoghide, Sebastien Ibeagha, Santiago Moreno, Joaquin Valiente, Shaq Moore, Christian Cappis, Kaick Kaick, Herman Johansson, Logan Farrington. DT: Eric Quill.
Suplentes de Charlotte FC: Brandt Bronico, Nathan Byrne, Baye Coulibaly, Tyler Miller, David Schnegg, Tyger Smalls, Morrison Agyemang, Nathan Richmond.
Suplentes de FC Dallas: Lalas Abubakar, Daniel Job, Patrickson Delgado, Anderson Julio, Nicholas Simmonds, Caleb Swann, Sam Sarver, Michael Collodi, Clay Holstad.
La previa de Charlotte FC y FC Dallas: todo lo que hay que saber
- Día: sábado 10 de octubre
- Hora: 17:30 (hora de México)
- Historial: 1 cruces — Charlotte FC ganó 1, FC Dallas ganó 0 y empataron 1
- Último antecedente: 22/07/2023: FC Dallas 2-2 Charlotte FC
- Próximo partido de Charlotte FC: vs. Columbus Crew, miércoles 14 de octubre
- Próximo partido de FC Dallas: vs. Seattle Sounders, jueves 15 de octubre