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Alineaciones de Chicago Fire y New York City FC por la MLS: formaciones probables

Chicago Fire y New York City FC se enfrentan este sábado 10 de octubre por la MLS. Las formaciones probables de los dos equipos.

Chicago Fire vs. NYCFC, MLS
Chicago Fire vs. NYCFC, MLS

Se viene Chicago Fire vs. New York City FC este sábado 10 de octubre desde las 12:30 hora de México por la MLS: repasa las alineaciones probables y las novedades de ambos.

Cómo llegan Chicago Fire y New York City FC

Chicago Fire viene de ganarle 3-1 a Vancouver Whitecaps y acumula 2 triunfos, 1 derrota en sus últimos 3 partidos.

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New York City FC viene de empatar 2-2 con Atlanta United y acumula 1 triunfo, 1 empate, 1 derrota en sus últimos 3 partidos.

Las alineaciones de Chicago Fire y New York City FC

Chicago Fire (4-3-3): Josh Cohen, Leonardo Barroso, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Jack Elliott, Jonathan Dean, Maren Haile-Selassie, Dje D'avilla, Sergio Oregel, Jonathan Bamba, Johan Gomez, Philip Zinckernagel. DT: Gregg Berhalter.

New York City FC (4-2-3-1): Tomas Romero, Nico Cavallo, James Sands, Thiago Martins, Raul Gustavo, Nicolas Fernandez, Jonathan Shore, Andres Perea, Benie Adama Traore, Hannes Wolf, Agustin Ojeda. DT: Pascal Jansen.

Suplentes de Chicago Fire: Samuel Rogers, Andrew Gutman, Mauricio Pineda, Jeff Gal, Dean Boltz, David Poreba, Sam Williams.

Suplentes de New York City FC: Matt Miazga, Kevin Pierre, Alonso Martinez, Greg Ranjitsingh, Luighi, Kevin O'Toole, Max Murray, Cooper Flax, Malachi Jones.

La previa de Chicago Fire y New York City FC: todo lo que hay que saber

  • Día: sábado 10 de octubre
  • Hora: 12:30 (hora de México)
  • Próximo partido de Chicago Fire: vs. Philadelphia Union, jueves 15 de octubre
  • Próximo partido de New York City FC: vs. Inter Miami, miércoles 14 de octubre
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