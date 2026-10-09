Alineaciones de Chicago Fire y New York City FC por la MLS: formaciones probables

Se viene Chicago Fire vs. New York City FC este sábado 10 de octubre desde las 12:30 hora de México por la MLS: repasa las alineaciones probables y las novedades de ambos.
Cómo llegan Chicago Fire y New York City FC
Chicago Fire viene de ganarle 3-1 a Vancouver Whitecaps y acumula 2 triunfos, 1 derrota en sus últimos 3 partidos.
New York City FC viene de empatar 2-2 con Atlanta United y acumula 1 triunfo, 1 empate, 1 derrota en sus últimos 3 partidos.
Las alineaciones de Chicago Fire y New York City FC
Chicago Fire (4-3-3): Josh Cohen, Leonardo Barroso, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Jack Elliott, Jonathan Dean, Maren Haile-Selassie, Dje D'avilla, Sergio Oregel, Jonathan Bamba, Johan Gomez, Philip Zinckernagel. DT: Gregg Berhalter.
New York City FC (4-2-3-1): Tomas Romero, Nico Cavallo, James Sands, Thiago Martins, Raul Gustavo, Nicolas Fernandez, Jonathan Shore, Andres Perea, Benie Adama Traore, Hannes Wolf, Agustin Ojeda. DT: Pascal Jansen.
Suplentes de Chicago Fire: Samuel Rogers, Andrew Gutman, Mauricio Pineda, Jeff Gal, Dean Boltz, David Poreba, Sam Williams.
Suplentes de New York City FC: Matt Miazga, Kevin Pierre, Alonso Martinez, Greg Ranjitsingh, Luighi, Kevin O'Toole, Max Murray, Cooper Flax, Malachi Jones.
La previa de Chicago Fire y New York City FC: todo lo que hay que saber
- Día: sábado 10 de octubre
- Hora: 12:30 (hora de México)
- Próximo partido de Chicago Fire: vs. Philadelphia Union, jueves 15 de octubre
- Próximo partido de New York City FC: vs. Inter Miami, miércoles 14 de octubre