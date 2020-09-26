Katya Elise Henry, la despampanante novia de Herro que fue pareja de Kuzma
Una de las grandes sorpresas de las ‘burbuja’ de la NBA es Tyler Herro y buscando información sobre el novato del Miami Heat nos encontramos con una gran sorpresa llamada: Katya Elise Henry.
Nos dimos a la tarea de investigar información acerca de una de las mayores sorpresas de las Finales de Conferencia de la NBA, Tyler Herro y después de un trabajo minucioso nos enteramos que el novato sensación del Miami Heat deslumbra en las duelas y no se queda atrás en el amor.
Resulta y acontece que Herro tiene como novia a la influencer y modelo Katya Elise Henry, quien es entrenadora personal, especialista en fitness y da consejos y asesoría en Instagram para llegar a tener una figura como la de ella. Ya te imaginaras las medidas de la pareja de Tyler.
Lo interesante de la historia de amor no para ahí ya que Katya fue la novia del jugador de Los Angeles Lakers Kyle Kuzma durante el 2018 y 2019. A los meses de haber anunciado el final de la relación se conoció que Herro era el nuevo novio de la modelo.
Las mejores fotos de Katya Elise Henry, la novia de Tyler Herro
Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Every journey starts with a single step. Every idea has come from someone who wasn’t scared to push the boundaries to be great. �� ✨ • Take control and GO BE GREAT! My WBK girls and I welcome you in with open arms full of love and motivation ������ with meal plans, workout programs (at home and in gym), apparel, and some more of my most favorite things, check out the link in my bio ��
Beauty isn’t all about having a pretty face. It’s about having a beautiful mind, body, and soul. ���� • • No bad energy. No bad vibes. And ℕ�� ℕ������������ �� @blessedprotein is vegan-friendly, gluten-free, soy-free and dairy-free and produced with 100% sustainable raw ingredients. Not only is it what’s in the protein, but it’s also what's NOT in our protein that sets Blessed apart; zero artificial additives, sweeteners, grit or digestive enzymes. Use code • katya10 • to try some out for yourself! Sample packs available �� my favoriteeee is chocolate coconut!
“�� �������������� �������������� ������������ �������� ������ ������������.“ - ������������ ���������� • • When making our protein, we had a vision to bring top quality flavor with nothing but the best ingredients. �� Not only is it what’s in the protein, but it’s also what's NOT in our protein that sets @blessedprotein apart- zero artificial additives, sweeteners, grit or digestive enzymes. 100% plant �� based ✨ Go to www.ehplabs.com and check out our flavors! Use KATYA10 for �� off!
Comentarios