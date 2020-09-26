arrow_downward
menu
arrow_drop_down
search
sports_soccer AGENDA

ARGENTINA

COLOMBIA

MÉXICO

ESTADOS UNIDOS

PERÚ

EUROPA

CONCACAF

CONMEBOL

OTROS DEPORTES

MÁS

ALGO
ICONOS
search
close
Katya Elise Henry, la novia de Tyler Herro (@katyaelisehenry)

América Curiosidades

Katya Elise Henry, la despampanante novia de Herro que fue pareja de Kuzma

Una de las grandes sorpresas de las ‘burbuja’ de la NBA es Tyler Herro y buscando información sobre el novato del Miami Heat nos encontramos con una gran sorpresa llamada: Katya Elise Henry.

Bolavip
Redacción BolaVip

Katya Elise Henry, la novia de Tyler Herro (@katyaelisehenry)

Katya Elise Henry, la novia de Tyler Herro (@katyaelisehenry)

Nos dimos a la tarea de investigar información acerca de una de las mayores sorpresas de las Finales de Conferencia de la NBA, Tyler Herro y después de un trabajo minucioso nos enteramos que el novato sensación del Miami Heat deslumbra en las duelas y no se queda atrás en el amor.

Resulta y acontece que Herro tiene como novia a la influencer y modelo Katya Elise Henry, quien es entrenadora personal, especialista en fitness y da consejos y asesoría en Instagram para llegar a tener una figura como la de ella. Ya te imaginaras las medidas de la pareja de Tyler.

 

Lo interesante de la historia de amor no para ahí ya que Katya fue la novia del jugador de Los Angeles Lakers Kyle Kuzma durante el 2018 y 2019. A los meses de haber anunciado el final de la relación se conoció que Herro era el nuevo novio de la modelo.

Las mejores fotos de Katya Elise Henry, la novia de Tyler Herro

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

it’s the ♀tattoo for me ��

Una publicación compartida de Katya Elise Henry ♡ (@katyaelisehenry) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

big drip �� @kissmypeachswimwear

Una publicación compartida de Katya Elise Henry ♡ (@katyaelisehenry) el


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

tune into the @lacebytanaya fashion show via IG live NOW ✨

Una publicación compartida de Katya Elise Henry ♡ (@katyaelisehenry) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ur cute jeans ��

Una publicación compartida de Katya Elise Henry ♡ (@katyaelisehenry) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Beauty isn’t all about having a pretty face. It’s about having a beautiful mind, body, and soul. ���� • • No bad energy. No bad vibes. And ℕ�� ℕ������������ �� @blessedprotein is vegan-friendly, gluten-free, soy-free and dairy-free and produced with 100% sustainable raw ingredients. Not only is it what’s in the protein, but it’s also what's NOT in our protein that sets Blessed apart; zero artificial additives, sweeteners, grit or digestive enzymes. Use code • katya10 • to try some out for yourself! Sample packs available �� my favoriteeee is chocolate coconut!

Una publicación compartida de Katya Elise Henry ♡ (@katyaelisehenry) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

brought my @kissmypeachswimwear to the picnic

Una publicación compartida de Katya Elise Henry ♡ (@katyaelisehenry) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“�� �������������� �������������� ������������ �������� ������ ������������.“ - ������������ ���������� • • When making our protein, we had a vision to bring top quality flavor with nothing but the best ingredients. �� Not only is it what’s in the protein, but it’s also what's NOT in our protein that sets @blessedprotein apart- zero artificial additives, sweeteners, grit or digestive enzymes. 100% plant �� based ✨ Go to www.ehplabs.com and check out our flavors! Use KATYA10 for �� off!

Una publicación compartida de Katya Elise Henry ♡ (@katyaelisehenry) el

Temas:

Lee También

Curiosidades

Katya Elise Henry, la despampanante novia de Herro que fue pareja de Kuzma

NBA

Paul Pierce destruyó a toda la NBA por tenerle miedo a LeBron James
NBA

“Manu Ginóbili es mi héroe, mi Michael Jordan”: Greivis Vásquez
Liga MX

Puebla y Querétaro empataron en un partidazo a puro golazos

Comentarios

Calendario Partidos



sumate

Recibe las últimas noticias en tu casilla de E-mail

Registrarse implica aceptar los Términos y Condiciones