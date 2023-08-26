El coreano Chan Sung Jung; mejor conocido como 'The Korean Zombie' o 'TKZ'; ha anunciado su retiro de las artes marciales mixtas como competidor de forma profesional, tras sufrir una dura derrota ante el hawaiano Max Holloway, en una pelea que fue el choque estelar de la cartelera UFC Singapore, la cual se llevó a cabo en Singapore Indoor Stadium de Singapore.

'Zombie', quién tiene 36 años de edad, le confesó a Michael Bisping en la entrevista posterior a la pelea:

"Voy a dejar de pelear. Siempre he aspirado a ser campeón. No estoy aquí para ser tercero, cuarto o quinto. Realmente creía que podía ganarle (a Holloway). Creo que ya no tengo la oportunidad".

Reacciones al retiro de 'Korean Zombie'

"Verdadera leyenda. Disfruta tu retiro. The Korean Zombie"

"Korean Zombie acaba de hacer que hombres adultos de todo el mundo derramen lágrimas. Poderoso. Las calles nunca lo olvidarán"

"Desde el WEC hasta el Octágono, Korean Zombie nos deja una carrera con muchos momentos destacados.
Acción a tope, nunca digas basta, ¡un aplauso para el legendario Chan Sung Jung! #UFCSingapore"