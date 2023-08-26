El coreano Chan Sung Jung; mejor conocido como 'The Korean Zombie' o 'TKZ'; ha anunciado su retiro de las artes marciales mixtas como competidor de forma profesional, tras sufrir una dura derrota ante el hawaiano Max Holloway, en una pelea que fue el choque estelar de la cartelera UFC Singapore, la cual se llevó a cabo en Singapore Indoor Stadium de Singapore.
Miren de nuevo este KO espectacular👏 @BlessedMMA #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/LQYMXuc8tI— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 26, 2023
'Zombie', quién tiene 36 años de edad, le confesó a Michael Bisping en la entrevista posterior a la pelea:
Se retira una leyenda🇰🇷🙏 @KoreanZombieMMA #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/uvohyuSd7s— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 26, 2023
"Voy a dejar de pelear. Siempre he aspirado a ser campeón. No estoy aquí para ser tercero, cuarto o quinto. Realmente creía que podía ganarle (a Holloway). Creo que ya no tengo la oportunidad".
“Zombie” playing in the background while Korean Zombie places his gloves on the mat after retiring?— OOC MMA (@oocmma) August 26, 2023
nah this sport really makes grown men cry pic.twitter.com/rPlSfBmUZ0
Reacciones al retiro de 'Korean Zombie'
I love you zombie pic.twitter.com/IFExLPcr14— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 26, 2023
#UFCSingapore True legend.— Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) August 26, 2023
Enjoy your retirement, The Korean Zombie
"Verdadera leyenda. Disfruta tu retiro. The Korean Zombie"
Uno de los mejores apodos en la historia de UFC. Carismático, respetuoso, le dio batalla a los mejores, y demostró que tiene un corazón de guerrero que no le cabe en el pecho… SALÓN DE LA FAMA para KOREAN ZOMBIE 🇰🇷🧟♂️🙌🏻 #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/8I11TJ4Tk8— Gaston “Tonga” Reyno (@gastonreyno) August 26, 2023
Korean Zombie just had grown men across the world shedding tears. Powerful. The streets will never forget. pic.twitter.com/CZ2wpkIMwd— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 26, 2023
"Korean Zombie acaba de hacer que hombres adultos de todo el mundo derramen lágrimas. Poderoso. Las calles nunca lo olvidarán"
From the WEC to the Octagon, 🇰🇷 @KoreanZombieMMA leaves us with a career of must-see highlights.— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 26, 2023
All-out action, never say quit, give it up for the legendary Chan Sung Jung! #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/r0xytC0GJg
"Desde el WEC hasta el Octágono, Korean Zombie nos deja una carrera con muchos momentos destacados.
Acción a tope, nunca digas basta, ¡un aplauso para el legendario Chan Sung Jung! #UFCSingapore"