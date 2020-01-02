Esto sí es una sorpresa: el hijo de Cruyff sería el nuevo DT de Ecuador
Desde España reportan que Jordi Cruyff tiene todo listo para ser el entrenador de la Selección de Ecuador.
Desde el montenegrino Dusan Dráskovic, quien estuvo del '89 al '93, la Selección de Ecuador hace 27 años no tiene un entrenador por fuera de Latinoamérica.
Sin embargo, en las últimas semanas habían sonado con fuerza los nombres de algunos director técnicos extranjeros. El alemán Jürgen Klinsmann, goleador histórico europeo, estuvo cerca de suceder a Hernán El Bolillo Gómez, pero apareció Jorge Célico en escena.
Ahora un nuevo europeo parece estar en el radar del conjunto nacional de Ecuador y en España ya hasta lo dan por hecho.
Según informó Marca, Jordi Cruyff, hizo del mítico Johan Cruyff, ya tendría un acuerdo y sería presentado en los próximos días como nuevo seleccionador de La Tri.
Desde España ya lo dan como cerrado y el español tendría su primera experiencia al mando de una selección y sucedería a Célico en el cargo. Firmaría por tres años, es decir, para después del Mundial de Catar 2022.
Con 45 años, Cruyff cuenta con experiencia como director deportivo del AEK Larnaca de Chipre y Maccabi Tel Aviv de Israel. Además, fue técnico del equipo israelí, pero su última aparición fue en el banco de suplentes del Chongqing Lifan de China.
La única experiencia de un español en Ecuador fue la de José Planas en 1949. Duró, exactamente, un mes. Esperemos que Cruyff lleve a La Tri a lo más alto.
From the first day I set foot in Chongqing, I've felt the warm, unwavering support of the club's fans, in both the good times and the bad. Without their backing, it would have been impossible to achieve the targets we set ourselves as a team: to retain our league status in our first campaign together and to finish the season that's just gone in a far more comfortable position, as we enjoyed an even better year than we initially expected to. As I call time on my spell at Chongqing Dangdai Lifan, I wanted my first words of thanks to go to the club's fans for their constant shows of affection, which really touched me, despite the language barrier. I also wish to express my most sincere thanks to the club's owners for having placed their trust in my work to improve the team. I've always tried to give 100% with the invaluable support of my coaching staff, because football is all about teamwork, and that goes for those of us in the dugout too. I want to extend my thanks to each and every one of the club's employees, because without their efforts and kindness we wouldn't have felt at home here. We leave colleagues behind, but have gained good friends in the process. And, last but not least, there are no words to express just how grateful I am to the players. I thank you for having given everything you've got to help the team and to believe in our ideas. As a coach, your spirit of self-improvement and sacrifice has offered me a big lesson. I can assure you that there's no bigger satisfaction in this sport. The time has come to take on new challenges but Chongqing Dangdai Lifan will forever be part of my footballing family. Chongqing Xiongqi!
